My Journey as a Graduate Engineer at British Airways

I’ve been fascinated by aeroplanes my entire life. Growing up, I always enjoyed problem solving and understanding the mechanics behind how things work. During my GCSEs, maths and physics were my strongest subjects, so engineering felt like a perfect fit to apply my problem-solving skills. I pursued an integrated master’s degree (MEng) in aerospace engineering, which combined my love for planes with practical engineering knowledge.

When I joined the British Airways Engineering Graduate Scheme seven months ago, I was thrilled to be part of a global airline that would encourage me to combine my passion and knowledge in one role. The graduate scheme is a fantastic experience because it allows me to rotate across different parts of the business over two years.

I started out in the hangars, which gave me a unique behind-the-scenes look at how aircraft are maintained—something I find fascinating. So far, I’ve had the opportunity to work in departments such as cabin design and quality, and I’m looking forward to upcoming placements in operations and fleets. This rotation has given me a broad view of the airline and helped me discover which areas I’m most passionate about.

There’s definitely still a perception that engineering is male-dominated, but it’s changing—especially here at British Airways. The company actively promotes women in engineering by bringing students in to showcase the profession and encourage more diversity.

This week, to celebrate International Women in Engineering Day, my fellow female graduates and I organised for over 40 young girls from local schools to learn more about a career in this field. The event was a great success, and we received positive feedback from all the schools. It was truly rewarding to learn that many of the attendees expressed a newfound interest in pursuing a career in engineering. I never had opportunities like this growing up, so being able to help create such an experience for the next generation is something that means a great deal to me.

I’ve been lucky to work with a number of female mentors who are incredible role models. Seeing women in senior leadership positions, shaping the future of the industry, is incredibly inspiring. I definitely see myself following in their footsteps and aiming for leadership roles further in my career.

Being part of the graduate scheme, every day brings new challenges and learning opportunities, which keeps me motivated. One standout experience for me has been working on cabin lighting for the Airbus A320 aircraft. Communication with suppliers was key in solving problems and finding solutions quickly. Knowing that the work I do directly impacts both the company and our customers is incredibly rewarding.

My experience so far has strengthened my position to become a fully qualified Technical Engineer here at British Airways. To anyone thinking of a career in this field, my advice would be – go for it! If you’re passionate about engineering, don’t let anything hold you back. Engineering is for everyone!