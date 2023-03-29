National hairdressing competition at Telford College is huge success

Young hair stylists from across the country converged on Telford College to showcase their skills in a national competition.

The college’s Wellington campus was chosen to host the 2023 Concept Hair Learner of the Year awards – a prestigious event giving the next generation of stylists the chance to be recognised for their hard work and skills.

Many of Telford College’s hair and beauty students helped with the smooth running of the event, as well as acting as models for some of the finalists. The college’s catering students also provided food for the staff and judges.

Organisers said it was ‘an exceptional day’ and publicly thanked Telford College. “We couldn’t have asked for better hosts,” they said.

More than 2,000 entries were received for the competition this year, and judges narrowed it down to 48 finalists for the Telford College finals day, competing under a range of themes, including avant garde, catwalk, bridal, and red carpet.

The competition was supported by some of the industry’s biggest names including L’Oréal Professionnel, Cloud Nine,Wahl, The Fellowship for British Hairdressing, JoewellandVTCT.

Winners came from all corners of the country, including Sussex, Suffolk, Leeds, Exeter, Herefordshire, and the Black Country. Victoria Day from South Essex College was crowned the overall champion.

Graham Guest, Telford College’s principal and chief executive, congratulated the college’s team for their contribution to a ‘truly outstanding’ event, which brought more than 250 people onto the campus.

Charlotte Anson, learner manager for hairdressing, beauty therapy, hospitality and catering at Telford College, said: “It was a real honour to be chosen to host this prestigious event for the first time.

“Our team rose to the challenge to make sure everything went smoothly, and have been praised by the organisers for their professional, personable approach – going above and beyond to be helpful.

“As a result, the organisers have said they would be very keen to return to Telford College for future events, which is wonderful to hear.”

She added: “This was a fabulous opportunity to showcase our on-campus facilities including The Retreat, our specialist training facility which also opens to the public to give students chance to conduct treatments under the watchful eye of tutors.”

