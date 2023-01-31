NAW 2023: Constructing Careers!

A north east regeneration partnership is helping construct careers, creating apprenticeships, jobs, training and educational opportunities for local people.

As the UK promotes National Apprenticeship Week (6th– 12th Feb), New Tyne West Development Company (NTWDC), behind the award-winning Rise in Scotswood, will create 75 apprenticeship roles over the lifespan of the project.

NTWDC is a joint venture between Newcastle City Council and Keepmoat. Established in 2013 to breathe new life into the west of the city through a £265 million, housing led regeneration programme, since building began more than 500 homes have been completed.

To date, working with Newcastle Futures, Generation NE and Newcastle College, NTWDC has already supported 19 young people through their apprenticeships, 68% of which have gone on to secure employment within the industry.

Other initiatives to support training and employment, include the creation of the NHBC training Hub at The Rise, supported by Newcastle City Council, Keepmoat and North of Tyne Combined Authority (NTCA).

This state of the art training facility will operate for the next five years and will train up to 100 apprentices a year. This will include apprentices from other major housebuilders and bricklaying contractors to maximise the hubs potential and produce the next generation of bricklayers.

NTWDC sub contractors are also backing the training hub, with regional firm DPH Construction supporting three young people through their apprenticeships.

Lee McGray, Director of NTWDC said:

“It is rewarding to look back over the last 10 years and see the opportunities we and our partners have been able to provide for local people and the wider community. We have a responsibility to help educate, train and support the next generation of construction workers which in turn plays a party in tackling the current skills shortage.”

Through its build partner Keepmoat, NTWDC has also been involved in north east projects designed to upskill and enhance individuals’ employability. This includes working with Reviving the Heart of the West End (RHWE), to welcome people on site to gain an understanding of the industry and a six week construction skills course with Newcastle United Foundation.

Geoff Scott Social Value Manager with Keepmoat North East added:

“We are committed to raising the profile of careers in construction and opening the door for young people to find out more. The construction industry offers a wide variety of roles, but perhaps more importantly it teaches valuable life skills, that certainly enhance a young person’s employability.”

When completed, The Rise will comprise around 1,800 homes with its own £6 million district heating system – already in place – and a neighbourhood centre, including community, retail, and health provision space.

