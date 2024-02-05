NAW 2024: University celebrates its degree apprentices

During National Apprenticeship Week 2024, University of Cumbria (@CumbriaUni) is celebrating its 2,200-plus students who are studying degree apprenticeships and its collaborations with employers that are driving up higher-level skills regionally and nationally.

Special events and activities taking place will allow students to access bespoke, tailored support from university academics and professional services and meet fellow apprentices on work-based learning programmes.

With university Student Services kicking off with a live Q&A on X (formerly Twitter) today (Monday 5 February, 11am-1pm), other activities this week include:

Webinars assisting apprentices with academic writing, referencing and time management;

Online skills and mental health sessions;

Guidance for apprentices about careers including the Cumbria Network, My Career Enriched portal, and Careers and Employment service.

Academics and university staff are also joining forces with partners, businesses and employers for #NAW2024 events, including:

Paul Armstrong, the university’s Head of Apprenticeships, appearing on an apprenticeship podcast with the Association of Project Management.

Emily Dixon, Apprenticeship Link Tutor – Forestry, Institute of Science and Environment, on a panel with apprentices and representatives from the Forestry Commission and Institute of Chartered Foresters for Q&A event on X (formerly Twitter) tomorrow (Tuesday 6 February) 12-2pm;

The Institute of Business, Industry and Leadership (IBIL) apprentice team will be facilitating round-table discussions with members of the Britain’s Energy Coast Business Cluster (BECBC) on Wednesday 7 February.

On Thursday 8 February, 1-2pm IBIL will be hosting an online taster session about its Project Management Degree Apprenticeship which has already enrolled more than 440 students from 60 organisations. Details here.

Degree apprenticeships are qualifications which combine work with higher-level learning, leading to an undergraduate or postgraduate degree.

University of Cumbria delivers degree apprenticeship programmes across a range of sectors including forestry; health including nursing, midwifery, and paramedic practice; project management, and chartered management.

It is also expanding its offer this year to include degree apprenticeships in Youth Work, Creative Digital Design Professional, and Digital User Experience UX Professional following the announcement of £292,000 in funding from the Office for Students.

Some 330 employers and organisations partner with the university to upskill and reskill their employees via higher and degree apprenticeships including the NHS, Sellafield Ltd, BAE Systems, DEFRA, Forestry Commission, Rolls Royce, and health trusts across the north west.

The university is the largest provider of paramedic apprenticeships in the country, working with seven of England’s ambulance trusts. It is also the only provider of the Professional Forester Apprenticeship.

University of Cumbria is also one of four universities – along with Canterbury Christ Church, Middlesex, and Portsmouth – that make up the Police Education Consortium. The consortium delivers Police Constable Degree Apprenticeships and Degree Holder Entry Programme to thousands of new recruits joining Hampshire, Surrey and Sussex police forces.

Paul Armstrong, Head of Apprenticeships, said:

“As one of the largest university providers of degree apprenticeships in the UK, our focus on delivering relevant higher-level and industry skills is critical and impacts on individuals and our economies regionally, nationally, and internationally.

“We’re proud of the partnerships we have with more than 330 employers and our apprentices, all of whom are passionate about their sectors and serving their communities as much as we are enabling them to progress and prosper.”

Further information about degree apprenticeships at the University of Cumbria for employers and prospective learners can be found here.

