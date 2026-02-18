NCG Skills 2026 Showcases Exceptional Student Talent

Learners from all seven NCG colleges came together during National Apprenticeship week to take part in the sixth annual NCG Skills competition, held at Kidderminster College.

Around 100 students competed in the event, following months of local heats held in every NCG college.



NCG Skills is a unique competition that gives learners the chance to stretch their skills, challenge themselves and perform under real industry conditions. Modelled on WorldSkills principles, the competition aims to develop the technical, personal and professional skills that employers are looking for.

Students were tested across 11 categories, including electrical installation, business, construction trades, hairdressing, beauty, creative media make‑up and art and design. Each competition was shaped and judged in collaboration with employer partners including NOCN Group, OneAdvanced, L’Oréal, Wella and WorldSkills UK, giving learners the opportunity to work to real‑world standards and expectations.

Learners are assessed through hands‑on, practical tasks under competitive pressures, from working in unfamiliar workshops, salons and studios to managing strict time constraints and performing in front of employers. This approach also supports learners preparing for end‑point assessments and synoptic assessments, making NCG Skills a powerful part of their wider training and development.

The finals saw exceptional performances from learners who demonstrated technical expertise, creativity and resilience under pressure.

Steven Wallis, Executive Director of Quality at NCG, said:

“Skills competitions are an important part of our student experience right across NCG. They provide our learners with the opportunity to develop their skills, stretch themselves, and demonstrate they can succeed in industry, testing themselves against national and international standards under competitive pressures.

“In a digital world where AI is increasingly influencing assessment, there is nothing more authentic than a skills competition. It provides a genuine test of practical competence and resilience, particularly when learners are working under time pressures, in unfamiliar workshops and salons, and in front of industry judges. It is also excellent preparation for apprentices and learners undertaking end‑point or synoptic assessments.

“We designed NCG Skills to ensure more learners than ever get the chance to showcase their abilities to industry and to meet peers from across the country. As a national college group, we are uniquely able to offer this scale of opportunity, bringing together students, expert staff and employer partners from all seven of our colleges. NCG Skills and other skills competitions are now an integrated part of our offer and are an important part of our NCG Guarantee.

“The competition encourages learners to train for success, builds their confidence and provides both motivation and future opportunities, including progression to wider WorldSkills pathways. This year’s final was the culmination of months of hard work and local heats across all of our colleges. We’re very grateful to our sponsors and industry judges, with whom we enjoy fantastic partnerships, and whose involvement ensures our learners are assessed against real‑world expectations.”

NCG Skills 2026 Winners

Art & Design: Lana McKenzie, Newcastle Sixth Form College

Electrical: George Collins, Kidderminster College

Bricklaying: Ollie Skillen, Newcastle College

Carpentry: Jak Dolton, Carlisle College

Joinery: Shaun Gray, Carlisle College

Painting & Decorating: Ellie Fox, Newcastle College

Plastering: Jake Waite, Carlisle College

Business: Jude Strong, Newcastle College

Hairdressing: Rosie Overy, Lewisham College

Beauty: Ornela Mucta, Newcastle College

Creative Media Make‑Up: Bethany Covent, Newcastle College