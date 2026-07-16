New City College A Level students selected for prestigious UBS summer internships

Eight talented students from New City College’s Attlee A Level Academy have been selected for a prestigious summer internship programme with global financial services firm UBS, following a highly competitive application and interview process.

The students – Ridhima Patel, Sofia Ghailani, Aysha Hamilton, Gabriella Oziomachukwu Abara, Paula Angeline Entila, Andy Dao, Haasini Ganapathula and Deniz Ergyun – will gain invaluable work experience within the company’s Legal and Compliance department.

Over the course of the internship, they will also experience life inside one of the world’s leading financial institutions, gaining first-hand insight into the legal and regulatory side of global finance. Alongside developing practical workplace skills, the students will strengthen their professional networks, enhance their employability and explore a wide range of future career opportunities.

The internships are the latest success to come from the long-standing partnership between Attlee A Level Academy based at Arbour Square, E1, and UBS, which has a London headquarters near Liverpool Street Station. The collaboration continues to open doors for students by providing meaningful learning beyond the classroom and by helping them take their first steps towards professional careers.

Sulliman Peerbacos, Head of Centre at Attlee A Level Academy, said:

“We are immensely proud of the long-standing partnership between UBS and Attlee A Level Academy. Our students continue to benefit from the excellent opportunities this collaboration provides and we have seen them grow in confidence, gain invaluable experience in the workplace and prepare for their future careers.

“We hope this successful partnership will continue to flourish for many years to come, creating even more life-changing opportunities for future students.

“Everyone at New City College congratulates the eight students who have been selected on this fantastic achievement and wishes them every success.”

One of the students said:

“I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to take part in this internship with UBS. It’s a chance to gain some experience in a professional environment, learn from the staff and managers who work there and develop skills that will help me in any future career I have. I’m really looking forward to making the most of this opportunity and I’m very grateful to Attlee A Level Academy and UBS for making it possible.”

Attlee A Level Academy in Stepney, east London, offers personalised learning through small classes and industry-expert tutors, preparing students for university and future success in a modern, supportive campus, near Canary Wharf.

It was recognised as being Outstanding by Ofsted last year and helps hundreds of students each year achieve their ambitions and prepare for university, apprenticeships and exciting careers.