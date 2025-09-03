New City College Accounting students reach National Finals of WorldSkills UK 2025

Two talented AAT Accounting students from New City College Hackney have secured places in the National Finals of the WorldSkills UK 2025 competition.

Victor McKenzie Rodriguez Gonzalez and Zia Uddin Md Umar will represent NCC in the Accounting Technician category at the finals, which are taking place in Wales later this year. The winners will be revealed at a special ceremony in Newport on Friday 28 November.

WorldSkills is a prestigious competition that showcases the very best technical and professional skills in numerous practical and academic categories from students and apprentices across the country.

The competition mirrors real-life business challenges and is judged by working professionals, making it a valuable experience for all involved.

Victor and Zia impressed judges during the tough qualifying rounds, which tested not only their technical accounting knowledge but also teamwork, communication, problem-solving and presentation skills. Their achievement reflects the hard work and support of their classmates and the AAT Level 3 Diploma in Accounting teachers at New City College, who all contributed to the set tasks and team challenges.

It’s been a year of success for Victor, who has also received this year’s Hackney Campus Accounting and Business Student of the Year Award. He said the WorldSkills competition had been “a challenging but rewarding and inspiring experience.”

Lecturer Domenico Falco, Lead IQA AAT at New City College, said: “We are immensely proud of Victor and Zia for reaching the national finals. It is a fantastic achievement that highlights their talent, determination and the strength of our AAT Accounting programme, which ensures our learners are ready to thrive in the workplace by equipping them with the skills that employers demand.”

Reaching the finals brings a wealth of benefits for Victor and Zia. Alongside building confidence and gaining practical experience under pressure, they will have the chance to network with accounting professionals, improve their employability prospects, and represent New City College on the national stage.

The National Finals Live Event, held over three three days, will include:

Day One: Skills warm-up and business challenge, ending with a presentation submission

Day Two: Presentation day – teams deliver a 20-minute presentation and complete a mini case study

Day Three: Enhancement activities and the official medal ceremony

The competition assesses both hard and soft skills, including technical accuracy, analytical thinking, and confident presentation, providing a comprehensive test of a student’s readiness for the modern accounting workplace.

WorldSkills UK CEO Ben Blackledge congratulated the finalists, saying: “Our competitions test learners’ skills against global industry standards, providing a platform to showcase their talents and gain valuable experience that will boost their future careers and make the UK economy more competitive.”