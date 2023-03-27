New Courses at London Learning Consortium! 

London Learning Consortium launches four New Adult Courses.

Each course is fully funded and most can be studied online in the comfort of your own home.

They have even launched their first fully funded Level 3 Diploma Access to Higher Education – Nursing

London Learning Consortium, have just launched four new adult courses and two new Traineeships!

The four new adult courses consist of:

Level 2 Certificate in Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND)

This course is for anyone who wishes to develop an in-depth knowledge of Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), particularly in order to progress into related employment in education or health and social care settings. Anyone who currently works in the Education Sector and Health and Social Care Sector would also benefit from the course, as well as anyone with a personal need for or interest in developing a more detailed understanding of Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).

Level 2 Certificate in Understanding Autism

Over 700,000 people in the UK have autism, meaning that 2.8 million people have a relative on the autism spectrum. The lack of understanding of the condition makes individuals with autism and their families susceptible to isolation and mental health conditions. The Understanding Autism level 2 course will give an understanding of autism and the principles of supporting individuals with autism.

It enables you to study the person-centred approach and the influence that positive communication methods can have and will gain an understanding of how individuals with autism can be supported to live healthy and fulfilled lives.

Level 2 Certificate in Information Advice and Guidance course (IAG)

Many job roles involve interaction with customers, clients or colleagues to inform, advise or guide them, and there are many techniques it is important to be aware of in order to carry this out effectively.

The information, advice or guidance course (IAG) online course aims to equip you with the practical skills needed to successfully convey information, advice or guidance in a wide range of situations and sectors. The course covers a variety of key topics crucial to providing excellent and efficient service, including questioning, listening and communicating techniques, the importance of confidentiality and how to overcome barriers.

Level 3 Diploma Access to Higher Education – Nursing

LLC’s Access to Nursing course (Level 3 Diploma Access to Higher Education – Nursing) is designed for adults who want to enter Higher Education but may not have the required qualifications such as A-Levels. On our Access to Nursing pathway, you will benefit from studying a range of subjects which will prepare you to progress on to a broad selection of Nursing related degree programmes at the University. This Access to Nursing Diploma will increase your understanding of Biological Science, Psychology and Sociology.

The two new Traineeships consist of:

Digital Marketing

The Digital Marketing Traineeship is suitable for young people aged 16-24 (or up to 25 with an Education, Health and Care Plan -EHCP), and if you are considering a career in digital/social media marketing. This programme is for young people who are passionate about gaining knowledge and hands-on experience in the Digital Marketing sector.

The 13-week programme will provide you with important skills to support your journey towards a job working within digital marketing and Social Media!

Childcare

The Childcare Traineeship is suitable for young people aged 16-24 (or up to 25 with an Education, Health and Care Plan -EHCP), and if you are considering a career within the Education and Childcare sector. This traineeship will provide you with an understanding of the knowledge and skills needed to care for young children. It covers children’s growth, learning and development and safeguarding. There are also units to help with self-development.

Yvonne Porteous, Curriculum Manager at LLC says “I am so excited to launch our new courses. We have a great structure with amazing and detailed modules here at London Learning Consortium.”

To apply for any of these new courses, simply use LLC’s new course search tool here.

Alternatively, you can contact the sales and recruitment team to get in touch about any of their courses. Simply send them an email at [email protected]

Published in