New East Sussex College Apprenticeship Targets Roofing Skills Shortage

A major new roofing apprenticeship programme will launch for the first time in East Sussex in September 2026, creating new routes into skilled employment while helping address a growing industry-wide skills shortage.

The new Level 2 Roofer Apprenticeship, delivered by East Sussex College, comes after months of collaboration between a working group of the Skills and Employment East Sussex (SES) Construction Task Group.

The working group brings together East Sussex County Council, local roofing businesses, the National Federation of Roofing Contractors (NFRC), Eastbourne Borough Council, and the College, which played a central role in designing the training model to ensure the region finally gets the specialist training employers have been calling for.

Responding to a growing skills challenge

The launch follows sustained warnings from industry bodies about recruitment pressures in roofing, alongside addressing long-standing concerns about the lack of local training provision in East Sussex. The NFRC reported that more than half of roofing businesses nationally are experiencing recruitment difficulties, with 65% saying skills shortages are already limiting the amount of work they can take on.

The same report suggests the UK will need almost 3,800 additional roofers by 2029. Current training routes are projected to deliver only around 1,550 new roofers over the same period, highlighting the need for local, college-led training.

A pathway for employers and learners

“We’re very excited about this new roofing apprenticeship, following months of hard work from the construction task group,” said Vicki Orbell, Head of Business Development at East Sussex College. “By working with industry bodies and employers, we’ve ensured the training reflects real world requirements. From September, we’ll be creating a clear route into skilled work for local people and a sustainable talent pipeline for roofing businesses across East Sussex.”

East Sussex College CEO & Principal, Rebecca Conroy, added, “The launch of our new roofing apprenticeship shows the power of partnership. When employers, educators and stakeholders work together, we can deliver the skills our county truly needs.”

The apprenticeship will be offered at Level 2 initially, with a typical duration of 18 months. Training will be delivered from the college’s Eastbourne campus, giving young people and employers access to specialist facilities without the need to travel long distances.

While roofing remains a traditional trade, partners say the apprenticeship reflects a changing construction landscape, where quality, safety and sustainability are increasingly critical.

“With higher standards around building safety, energy efficiency and refurbishment, contractors need people with the right skills coming through,” said Sean Wootten, Regional Manager ‑ London and Southern Counties at National Federation of Roofing Contractors Limited. “This apprenticeship supports employers to invest in the next generation while helping address a shortage that is already constraining growth across the sector.”

Backing local businesses and the local economy

Local leaders say the programme is also about supporting small and medium-sized roofing businesses to find the right talent.

Cllr Penny di Cara, lead member for economy at East Sussex County Council, said: “Local roofing businesses are essential to our economy, but many are struggling to find the skilled workers they need due to lack of locally available training and a low profile of roofing as a career option for young people. We’re delighted to get this apprenticeship up and running so we can give employers a practical way to grow their workforce, invest in skills, and plan for the future. It is a strong example of what can be achieved when employers, education and local partners work together around a shared goal.”

The new apprenticeship has also been welcomed by Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde OBE, a college alumni, who has been a long-standing advocate for skills development in the town.

“Apprenticeships can open doors to secure, skilled careers,” he said. “As someone who studied at the college, I know the difference high-quality education and training can make. This programme will help local people access real opportunities while supporting roofing businesses that are vital to Eastbourne’s growth.”

Local roofing firms have played an active role in bringing the apprenticeship to East Sussex.

“This new roofing apprenticeship represents a significant step forward for the industry in our area,” said Joshua Clarke, Director at Clarke Roofing. “Crucially, it means we will no longer need to send apprentices to East London for training. Instead, learning and assessment can now take place here in Eastbourne, making the programme far more accessible and sustainable for both employers and apprentices.”

The roofing apprenticeship will start in September 2026.