New MSc in Marketing and Leadership programme from Cranfield University and CIM Academy to address UK skills gap

Today, Cranfield University in partnership with CIM Academy, a Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) accredited study centre, announce a new joint Master of Science (MSc) programme that aims to address the current skills gap in the UK.

The Marketing and Leadership MSc is a part-time programme running over 26 months and is delivered in two parts, designed to meet the needs of the modern senior marketer. It offers the best of academic theory, commercial insights and practical application. By completing both parts, learners will achieve both the MSc and the CIM Marketing Leadership Programme.

Apprenticeship Levy funding of £14,000 can be used to fund part 1 of the programme with an additional £5,000 required to fund part 2 of the programme in order for learners to complete the full MSc and CIM Marketing Leadership Programme. The programme can also be attended by participants who choose to self-finance their studies.

The programme is an industry-first offering and follows various research projects undertaken by CIM of over 1,200 marketing professionals, which revealed a serious skills gap at a senior marketer level.

Discussing the launch James Sutton, Director of CIM Academy says:

“The Marketing and Leadership MSc provides the opportunity for organisations to upskill senior personnel via a combination of best-in-class academic insight and commercial application, providing a clear path to senior leadership roles.”

“The latest CIM research reports should act as a wake-up call for organisations across all sectors. With consumer requirements changing, and marketing technologies and social media platforms continuing to innovate at pace – the range of skills expected from management and senior marketing professionals will continue to expand. There is a real risk of senior personnel being left behind. We are delighted to be collaborating with Cranfield University, a global leader in education and research to address the growing skills gap.”

Part 1 of the programme enables participants to gain an understanding of both general management functions, specialist, and strategic marketing disciplines. Professionals who complete their Senior Leader Apprenticeship and progress to Part 2 will cement their learning and complete a significant work-based project within their organisation.

Professor of Strategic Marketing at Cranfield University, Vasilis Theoharakis, says:

“Our partnership with the CIM Academy is a truly innovative step in supporting UK businesses and senior marketers. Our MSc does not only develop participants’ leadership skills but also enables them to lead change and meet the demands of the constantly evolving world we live in.”

“The programme delivers leading-edge insights into marketing and leadership which participants directly apply to their organisation, ensuring high levels of value at a personal and business level.”

Marketing and advertising agency, OLIVER and its parent company, the Inside Ideas Group (IIG) are amongst the first to offer its top talent the industry-first qualification. Cranfield University has adapted its programme for the companies to create an in-house version tailored to the business. OLIVER and IIG will invest £19,000 per student in the programme, with some of the cost covered by the Apprenticeship Levy.

Amina Folarin, OLIVER and IIG’s Chief Inclusion Officer and Global People Director, says:

“We’re used to seeing elite business programmes being offered to people working in professional services – yet rarely do we see this happen in advertising, despite the sector’s rapid disruption and continued growth.

“We know that to inspire top talent you have to invest in their professional development. Our Global Leadership Team recognised the importance of giving our leading employees the latest knowledge and skills so that, in turn, they can be the best in the industry. Whether this group remains part of our business or not, it’s a pleasure to be able to kick-start this learning journey with CIM Academy and Cranfield University. We look forward to seeing their careers blossom as part of a world-leading alumni.”

Organisations have until 7th November 2022 to submit their Expression of Interest here. Alternatively, individuals and organisations can enquire at / 01628427240 to find out more information. The first cohort of participants will begin the course on the January 2023. To find out how to use your apprenticeship levy funds or to meet the course director click here.

