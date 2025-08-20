New platform to connect overlooked tech talent with SMEs amid record graduate competition

TechSkills and Day One launch “Tech Talent Bridge” to help small and medium-sized employers recruit skilled early-career candidates

TechSkills, the accreditation body for Tech Industry Gold, and early careers recruitment specialist Day One have announced the launch of Tech Talent Bridge – a new platform designed to connect small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with high-quality, early-career candidates for tech roles.

The launch comes at a time when competition for graduate jobs is at record levels. UK employers received an average of 140 applications per graduate vacancy in 2024 according to the Institute of Student Employers Student Recruitment Survey 2024, a 59% increase on the previous year. While large tech firms attract hundreds of applicants per role, many smaller employers often report challenges in attracting and hiring early-career talent.

According to the SME Skills Horizon: 2025 report, published by the Department for Education, nine in ten SMEs in England report skills gaps within their business, most commonly at entry level (32%) and in specialist roles (29%). Tech Talent Bridge aims to help address this recruitment challenge by providing a streamlined and affordable way for SMEs to connect with candidates who have been pre-assessed for both technical and soft skills.

Backed by the TechSkills Employer Network, which includes companies such as Amazon Web Services, IBM and BT, the platform uses AI-led assessments and structured interviews to verify candidate capabilities before they are matched to roles. Its matching technology focuses on skills and potential over background, supporting fair and inclusive hiring practices and widening access to diverse talent.

“Many promising candidates are being overlooked simply because of the way traditional recruitment works.” said Rachel King, Partnership Development Director at TechSkills. “Tech Talent Bridge enables employers of all sizes to tap into a wider talent pool, with candidates assessed on skills and potential rather than background. This helps SMEs recruit faster and more effectively, while giving early-career applicants a fairer route into the tech sector.”

Ricky Doyle, CEO of Day One, said:

“By combining Day One’s recruitment expertise with TechSkills’ extensive employer network, we’ve created a platform that makes it easier for SMEs to find the people they need to grow. This is about making high-quality talent accessible to all employers, not just the largest ones.”

Jenny Taylor MBE, IBM UK Early Professional Leader, commented:

“Oversubscription at large employers shouldn’t mean missed opportunities elsewhere. Tech Talent Bridge helps connect growing businesses with exceptional candidates who can make an immediate impact.”

Abbie Savage, Amazon Apprenticeship Talent Acquisition, added:

“This initiative is an important step towards building a more sustainable and inclusive tech ecosystem in the UK. By helping SMEs reach qualified candidates, we can strengthen the overall digital economy.”

Liz Kingston (Senior Manager, Enabling Functions, Talent Acquisition at BT) shared:

“At BT Group, we’re committed to empowering emerging talent to help them thrive wherever their careers take them. Our partnership with techskills and Day One provides personalised career guidance, employer connections, and expert support to help individuals unlock their full potential.

“We believe in fresh perspectives, and this initiative is a powerful step toward building a more inclusive and dynamic tech workforce across the industry.”