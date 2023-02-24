Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Northern Skills Network Manifesto – 2023

Northern Skills Network February 24, 2023
As chairs of the Northern Skills Network, we are delighted to share our manifesto for 2023.

A dynamic position statement that sets out our priorities & plans for the year ahead to support the FE & Skills sector across the North. Click here to access the manifesto!

Each of the regional networks we represent have contributed to the development of the manifesto & are committed to achieving our objectives.  We also welcome working with our strategic partners NCFE & Northern Powerhouse Partnership plus many more stakeholders who have reached out to us to support our important work across the North.

The passion of the northern networks, the providers we support & the partners we work with, to ensure levelling up & educational change is achieved, encourages us to continue to strive as the NSN & as regional networks and our manifesto is perfectly placed to help us achieve our ambitions and hold us accountable to our endeavours.

Our manifesto is supported by a robust action plan & comms plan and for further details on our activities & objectives please contact [email protected]

Alex Miles – NSN Chair & MD of Yorkshire Learning Providers

Anne Gornall MBE – NSN Chair & Director of GMLPN.

Northern Skills Network

