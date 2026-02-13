Odyssey Collaborative Trust’s first cohort of postgraduate trainee teachers highlight strength of school-based training 

From a swimming coach of 20 years to a child psychology graduate, the first cohort of trainee teachers on the Odyssey Collaborative Trust (OCT) and University of Derby school-based PGCE are proving there is no single route into teaching.

Now halfway through its first year as a partner for the university’s school-based postgraduate programme, the Trust is celebrating the success of its inaugural cohort and preparing to recruit new graduates, career-changers and professionals for September 2026.

The current group of seven trainees reflects the diversity the Trust hopes to continue attracting.

Frankie spent 20 years coaching at a swimming pool before deciding to pursue a lifelong ambition to teach. A mother of two daughters – one now 18 – she chose the school-based route with OCT after being accepted onto two courses.

“I’ve always wanted to teach, but life took me in a different direction. Now my daughters are older, I wanted to do something for myself. Training locally means I can drop my children at school and go straight to placement. It works for my family and it’s something I’m doing for me.”

Chloe and Maria joined after completing undergraduate degrees, Chloe in Education and Maria in Child Psychology.

Bushra had worked across age groups in schools for five years before taking the step into teacher training.

“Returning to study after being in the workplace was daunting and I knew being at university all the time wasn’t for me. Choosing the school-based route meant I could stay in schools and it has helped my confidence. Applying to this course was the best decision I’ve made. The support is incredible.”

Lia progressed from working one-to-one as a Teaching Assistant, while Callum, who also has a young son, chose the course partly because placements are close to home — an important factor for trainees whose travel is not funded.

“I know students on other courses who are travelling an hour and a half to placements across the county, and that travel isn’t funded,” said Callum, currently at Beaufort Primary School. “I wouldn’t be able to afford that. Being part of Odyssey and based in Derby means the schools are close together and you feel part of the community.”

Unlike some university routes involving multiple short placements, the OCT model offers three structured placements. Trainees spend their first and final terms in one school, with a complementary placement in between.

This allows them to become fully integrated members of staff, involved in extracurricular activities, staff discussions and the wider life of the school.

It was this structure that led Chloe to choose the school-based route. She spent her first term at Portway Junior School in Allestree, is currently at Cherry Tree Hill Primary School in Chaddesden, and will return to Portway after Easter.

“When I looked at the university-based route, there were seven different placements,” she said. “That didn’t feel long enough to really get to know a school and the children. Here, you’re with one school for two terms and another Trust school in the middle. You really become part of the staff and have time to understand the children.”

With a smaller cohort than many university-only programmes, trainees receive personalised mentoring.

“They know our strengths and weaknesses,” said Frankie. “They’ve been able to match us with the right schools within the Trust.”

Programme lead mentor Zoe Fletcher, formerly headteacher at Borrow Wood Primary School, said:

“Because we know our trainees and our headteachers so well, we can translate university theory into classroom practice and help them develop their own teaching identity. We’re developing confident professionals.”

Chloe added:

“The course builds you up to be the teacher you want to be. We all teach differently and this course allows you to develop that.”

Bushra said that personalisation also helps when applying for jobs.

“I’ve heard that at interviews many newly qualified teachers can sound the same. On this course, Zoe knows us personally and understands what headteachers are looking for, so she helps us show our individual strengths.”

The Trust hopes many trainees will gain employment within its schools.

“It’s definitely our hope to match them to the right school when vacancies arise,” said Zoe.

A standout feature of the programme is its emphasis on inclusive education and special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). The Trust has two schools with Enhanced Resource Facilities (ERFs) and an onsite Alternative Provision. Trainees spend time in an ERF observing practice and also gain experience adapting teaching for pupils with additional needs within their mainstream placements.

Bushra said:

“Working with children with additional needs is a privilege. I’ve seen how important adaptive teaching is, and this course really strengthens that understanding.”

Lia added:

“Every school has children with different needs. In mainstream settings especially, it’s our responsibility to adapt and make learning accessible for everyone.”

Lia was attracted to the Trust after working at Oakwood Infant School and securing her main placement at Oakwood Junior School. She is currently at Springfield Primary School in Spondon gaining experience in Early Years teaching before returning to Oakwood for her final term.

Beyond formal mentoring, trainees support one another through regular communication and collaboration. Despite their varied backgrounds, they share a strong sense of belonging within the Trust and the Derby community.

“It really is a community and a support network,” said Chloe. “We all help each other and know each other well.”