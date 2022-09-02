Caerphilly’s phs group to double internship places for students with learning disability

In September 2021, phs Group welcomed four interns in its Caerphilly office as part of its new partnership with DFN Project Search and Htf. The scheme, which ran for nine months, saw young people with learning difficulties take on roles with mentors across the whole of phs Group.

The interns who were previously students at Bridgend College completed three rotations in CreditControl, Customer Services, Facilities, Finance, Human Resources, IT and Learning and Development. Having recently graduated from the scheme, three interns are now taking on roles at phs. The next scheme which commences in September 2023 will see its capacity doubled by phs Group following the success of the previous year.

Intern Zara Jenkins, who graduated from the September 2021 scheme said:

“I enjoyed the internships and it really helped to have a mentor who believed in me and pushed me onwards. When I started the internship I was so shy, and scared to pick up the phone, but now I love it and I’m looking forward to working on reception because I really enjoy meeting people. I’m so proud of myself, it’s been such an emotional day.”

Zara, from Llanharan, has been offered a temporary role in reception. Additionally, Thomas Gregory, from Bridgend, has been offered a temporary contract in a customer service role and Llyod Flahibe from Pencoed has been offered a full-time roles as a purchase order administrator.

Julie Harries, workplace learning lead for phs said:

“I want to congratulate this year’s interns on their completion of the scheme and wish them well in their future careers. I’m sure those staying with us at phs will continue to be an asset to the team and I hope they stay with us for a very long time.

“We’re looking forward to working with our next set of interns, and helping them on their journey into the workforce, whether their goal is to continue to work with us or find another full-time role.”

DFN Project SEARCH is a world-renowned organisation specialising in supporting young people to secure competitive employment within their community. Their programmes are designed to create tailored experiences for each and every intern, based on their experiences, strength and skills.

The next internship begins in September 2022, and will run until June 2023, at which point the interns will be supported into the next stage of their career.

Published in