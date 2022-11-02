PHX wins contract for adult education in Cumbria

A leading Cumbrian training provider has secured additional funding from Cumbria County Council to deliver training courses for adults in the region.

PHX Training, which has offices in Carlisle and Barrow, has been appointed to help more local people complete functional skills training in Maths and English, as well as vocational courses such as IT, customer service, business administration or health and social care.

The contract, worth £200,000, runs until April 2023 and continues a five-year partnership of PHX Training delivering training to support local adults into work.

Government figures show over 18,000 people in Cumbria have no academic or vocational qualifications such as English and maths qualifications, but PHX Training’s courses are aimed to help people receive their first qualifications in the basic functional skills which can help them find work or improve their quality of life.

Briony Fawcett, Managing Director at PHX Training, said:

“We are established in Cumbria and have been helping thousands of local people to gain qualifications and find work for over 15 years.

“Starting training courses for the first time as an adult can be daunting at first, but our friendly team can support every step of the way and plan your training around the rest of your life and responsibilities. Making the first phone call or visit to the centre is the most difficult step, but for many of our learners, once they’ve started they never look back.”

Chris Dempsey, Business & Information Manager at Cumbria County Council, added:

“Adult learning transforms people’s lives. Without it, our hardest to reach, vulnerable or isolated Cumbrian residents would not be able to progress into further learning and work. This is particularly relevant in the current climate of economic pressures brought about with the cost-of-living crisis.

“Partnering with PHX Training allows Cumbria County Council to enhance its adult learning curriculum by offering responsive and flexible skills provision from entry-level courses to professional qualifications.”

PHX Training has training centres in Barrow, Carlisle, Morecambe, Preston and Blackpool to help people complete training courses to help them back into work.

