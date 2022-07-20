Dorset firm Superior celebrated in Top 50 SME Apprenticeship Employers for 2022

A Dorset company has been recognised for its outstanding contribution to apprenticeships by being featured in the Top 50 SME Apprenticeship Employers for 2022.

Ferndown-based Superior was selected out of more than 500 employers for providing one of the most successful apprenticeship programmes over the past 12 months. Developed by the Department of Education, the leader board ranking honours the vital role Superior plays to boost career opportunities, particularly for younger people and those in disadvantaged areas.

Tim Brown MBE, Managing Director at Superior, says: “To be listed as one of the country’s most outstanding apprenticeship employers is a significant achievement. When we established our Apprenticeship Academy in 2012, our aim was to ensure the skills base we require can be found in the next workforce. We are proud to remain committed to our apprentices and are thrilled to be recognised externally for the progress we have made within the company to secure opportunities for future generations.”

Superior has been invited to the House of Lords in September to celebrate the employers featured in this year’s Top 50 at a special lunch reception, hosted by Alex Burghart, Minister for Skills & Apprenticeships.

Jane Belfourd, Deputy Director of Apprenticeships Directorate at the Department for Education, said: “Many congratulations on your success in the Top 50 SME Apprenticeship Employers 2022 and thank you for the opportunities that you’re providing through your apprenticeships.”

The family-owned manufacturer invests early in future and aspiring engineers and scientists by offering valuable work experience placements in the Academy, as well as tours for parents, teachers and students. The team also give presentations during school assemblies, and support schools with introducing engineering qualifications into their curriculum. Superior apprentices can gain a degree through the Academy and have the opportunity to progress into management and leadership roles across the business.

