Promising young filmmakers recognised at 9 Moving Image Awards

Gifted young filmmakers have been recognised for their outstanding work at the ninth annual Eduqas Moving Image Awards in a ceremony held at the British Film Institute in London Friday night (24th February).

Students, teachers and parents from schools and colleges across the UK attended the ceremony to celebrate the success of talented young directors, screenwriters, and producers, whose work was shortlisted.

Every year, students undertaking Eduqas qualifications in Film and Media Studies are invited to submit their work for consideration by a panel of judges, for awards including Best Film, Best Screenplay and Best Music Video.

The Moving Image Awards, designed in partnership with the British Film Institute, recognises and rewards the UK’s most talented student filmmakers and screenwriters, encouraging more young people to consider a career within the film industry.

Lyndon Hodges, from Friesland School, Sandiacre, Nottingham, won the award for Best Short Film and was selected as Overall Winner for his creative entry titled ‘Level 9’. The sci-fi horror was said to exuberate suspense with a narrative twist where a man becomes stuck in a loop within a car park.

The judging panel were extremely impressed by the intense interaction of film language and authoritative control. They also praised the superb construction and compelling aesthetic.

After winning two awards Lyndon said: “It has been such a rewarding day. Seeing my film come together, from the editing process to finally watching it on the big screen has been brilliant.”

Winners

Other awards went to:

Best TV/Film Extract

Johan Stewart, from Bradfield College, Berkshire, Reading, for his TV/film extract, Guilt – a drama about a young man trying to cope with the death of his sister.



Judges’ comments:

“A clever concept of a memory house and a difficult subject dealt with sensitively. Nicely handled narrative and execution is interesting and well controlled.”

Music Video

Maxime Haydock-Wilson, from Strode’s College (Windsor Forest Colleges Group), Egham, for his excellently constructed rap genre music video to the song ‘Suns Out Blacked Out’. The video aims to empower black people in impoverished areas. Judges’ comments: “ This is an excellently constructed music video with real energy. It adheres to the codes and conventions of the rap genre and the confident performances are inter-cut with relevant iconography related to social and cultural issues. It is well filmed and edited and the lip-synching is excellent. The choice of settings and the representation of the community is typical of the genre and the personalities are conveyed. The overall product commands the attention of the audience.”

Maxime Haydock-Wilson, from Strode’s College (Windsor Forest Colleges Group), Egham, for his excellently constructed rap genre music video to the song ‘Suns Out Blacked Out’. The video aims to empower black people in impoverished areas. This is an excellently constructed music video with real energy. It adheres to the codes and conventions of the rap genre and the confident performances are inter-cut with relevant iconography related to social and cultural issues. It is well filmed and edited and the lip-synching is excellent. The choice of settings and the representation of the community is typical of the genre and the personalities are conveyed. The overall product commands the attention of the audience.” Best Screenplay

Cerys Devane, from Ashton Sixth Form College, Ashton-under-Lyne, for her mature and ambitious screenplay, Therapy Scene, which follows a young girl’s navigation through the aftermath of a familial argument that resulted in her being ostracised. Judges’ comments: “The screenplay takes the standard tropes of the therapy situation but deals with them in a slightly different way. Good plotting and a great use of direct to camera address. There is a great sense of a slow reveal in the narrative which was extremely well-handled.”

Cerys Devane, from Ashton Sixth Form College, Ashton-under-Lyne, for her mature and ambitious screenplay, Therapy Scene, which follows a young girl’s navigation through the aftermath of a familial argument that resulted in her being ostracised. “The screenplay takes the standard tropes of the therapy situation but deals with them in a slightly different way. Good plotting and a great use of direct to camera address. There is a great sense of a slow reveal in the narrative which was extremely well-handled.” One to Watch

Freya Baker-Duffin, from Finham Park School, Coventry, for her excellent short film, Driven To Despair. The film depicts a girl with OCD who is guided by her mental health issue and rigidly sticks to situations she knows she can control. The film shows her dealing with the panic caused by her OCD and reaching a form of enlightenment. Judges’ comments: “An excellent film with a brilliant soundtrack, editing, and central performance. Intense evocation of suspense and subjectivity, and classic 3-act structure. Tremendous work.”

The winning videos are available to view on the Moving Image Awards YouTube channel.

The ceremony has gained recognition from teachers and lecturers of film and media courses at institutions across the UK, as well as leading figures in the film industry. This year’s guest speakers included Faye Ward, Larushka Ivan-Zadeh, Kate Leys, and Anna Smith.

Commenting on this year’s awards is leading film critic, Anna Smith: “The films we’ve seen today are projects that students have put their heart and soul into. Authenticity is key – it’s great to see young people with such passion and determination.”

Jenny Stewart, Eduqas Film Studies Subject Officer, said: “We are delighted to be able to reward students this year at the Awards ceremony. It has been an absolute privilege to work with our amazing panel of presenters who also recognise the talent of our young people. Huge congratulations to all of our highly commended, shortlisted entrants and winners, and the teachers who have clearly worked so hard to support their creative endeavours.”

