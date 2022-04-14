Tomorrow’s Digital Innovators Learn from Industry Experts on Dynamic London Tour

More than 120 students from the University of Manchester met with industry leaders on an extensive four-day tour of London from 1–4 April, learning the latest digital trends while absorbing the capital’s vibrant culture.

The Digital Transformation programme, organised by educational specialists London Study Tours, gave 126 students the opportunity to network with peers, professors and industry experts. The students gained valuable insights into emerging technologies and best practise, learning from real-life case studies.

It was the London Study Tour’s first training programme back in London since the start of the pandemic.

The programme was based at ExCeL London. The tour interspersed with activities including The Slide at ArcelorMittal Orbit in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Emirates Air Line cable cars and a Thames river cruise. There were also visits to The O2 and Westfield Stratford City.

Around 90 percent of the group were international students, who enjoyed the opportunity to enhance their professional education in diverse and varied settings.

The group were from two courses at the University of Manchester: MSc Management and Information Systems (IS) and MSc Information and Communication Technologies for Socio-Economic Development.

The students’ goals were to examine MIS careers in action and reflect on their own careers and employability. Topics included organisational change and development, e-business, organisation and strategy, communication and networking, and social responsibility.

The programme enabled the students to build personal and professional networks, both within the student cohort and externally with relevant industry practitioners.

Aleksandra Lotocka, Account Manager at ExCeL London, said:

“We were delighted to support London Study Tours. It is not just a local business here in east London, but an important part of the event industry eco-system. It was great to see the students at our training venue CentrEd, staying at one of the on-site hotels and making the most of the dock-side location.”

Keynote speaker Edward Sparrow, Senior Sustainability and Technology Consultant at IBM said:

“I had very interesting conversations with several students after the talk about electronic waste recycling and the motivation for companies to ‘go green’. They were clearly very passionate students.”

Naheed Tariq, Global Organisational Change Management Expert, who presented a training session on the education programme, said:

“It was great fun presenting to a bright and engaged audience. They asked some insightful questions, and I am confident we sent them on their way with some fresh new perspectives on Digital Transformation. I look forward to connecting with many of the students in the future.”

Nicholas Oxborrow, Study Tour Manager, London Study Tours Ltd said:

“East London was the perfect location to tour students from around the world for our recent Digital Transformation study tour. From sliding down the ArcelorMittal Orbit at the Olympic Park to riding the Emirates Cable Car to The O2, there was a lot entertain the students between the educational programmes. It was very rewarding watching everyone learn and enjoy themselves.”

