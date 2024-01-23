Project launched to support Bromley residents into employment

A brand-new employment and skills centre has been launched today at London South East Colleges’ Orpington Campus.

The ‘Good Work Bromley Exchange’ has been created through a unique partnership with the College and Bromley Council. This is in connection with its UK Shared Prosperity Funding, which is part-funded by the Government.

Also working with Local London (the GLA), Bromley Mencap and CASPA in addition to the Department for Work and Pensions, Maximus, Bromley Well, local housing associations and other local charities, the initiative is aimed at supporting people from across the borough who may be struggling to gain employment. This includes those with additional needs such as autism and mental health challenges.

Experts from the partner organisations and the college will be on hand at the Good Work Bromley Exchange to provide specialist support for anyone who needs it. There will be many opportunities on offer for applicants, including referral onto courses at London South East Colleges and progression into employment via Work Skills Programmes and Sector-Based Work Academy Programmes (SWAPs).

Representatives from the partner organisations, together with employers and many other stakeholders from the Borough attended today’s launch event at the new centre.

London South East Colleges’ Group Chair, Stephen Howlett CBE DL, welcomed guests, with Group Principal and CEO, Dr Sam Parrett CBE, introducing the project. Partners spoke about their involvement and attendees were given an overview of the local skills market, as well as the opportunity to meet students.

Neil Coates, Deputy Principal Adults, Enterprise and Employability at LSEC spoke to attendees about the project and the benefits it will have. He said:

“This is such an exciting project, which will help people of all ages from across the Borough access training and employment opportunities. This will enable them to gain the skills and knowledge needed to get into the workplace, achieve their career ambitions and fulfil their potential.

“Working in partnership with the council, the DWP, local charities and employers is a fantastic example of collaboration – together we can have a greater impact and support more local people.”

Councillor Yvonne Bear, Bromley Council’s Executive Councillor for Renewal, Recreation and Housing, said:

“There is a high level of skill and training throughout our borough, which leads into our high employment rate and a wide range of successful Bromley businesses, which are at the heart of our local economy. Initiatives like this are so important for helping more residents access the skills needed to make the most of the employment opportunities locally.

“I thank our partners London South East Colleges, and the participating employers for delivering the Good Work Bromley Exchange, which I am sure will prove a valuable resource for many residents looking for employment or wanting to reskill.”

Among the partners attending the launch was Simon Boyle, Borough Partnership Manager (South London District-Bromley and Lewisham Boroughs) at the Department Work and Pensions. He said:

“Working in partnership with local organisations to help people move closer to work and help employers fill jobs is a vital part of our work. We are delighted to be working with London South East Colleges, Bromley Council and other partners on this project, to positively impact people’s lives.”

Raphael Broughton, Workforce Transformation Lead at South East London Integrated Care System, added:

“Through this new project, we are very much hoping to get employers to support our Sector-Based Work Academy Programmes (SWAPs). Enabling local people to access jobs in health and social care is our priority. There are lots of jobs available and lots of people who need them – so it’s important to do as much as possible to align the two.”

The Good Work Bromley Exchange is keen to get more employers involved, so please do get in touch if you can help and would be interested in supporting local people into work. For further information please contact: [email protected].

Referral is via www.LSEC.ac.uk, by phone (020 3954 4699) or email [email protected]. You can also book an appointment at our physical space at The Hive, Orpington Campus

For more information, visit: www.lsec.ac.uk/good-work-bromley-exchange

