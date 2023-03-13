PureGym Personal Training Academy Announces New Fast Track Course in 8 Weeks

PureGym Personal Training Academy (PGPTA) has announced a new 8 week PT course launching in March 2023, transforming the recruitment process of Personal Trainers looking for employment at PureGym in the UK.

The PGPTA already has a 14-week course where students can learn at their own pace but still have a date to work towards and qualify, but this course is a more focused, virtual classroom-based diploma to fast-track students in the 8 week timeframe. Both the 14 and 8 week courses are recognised by CIMSPA (Chartered Institute for the Management of Sport and Physical Activity), the leading professional development body of the UK’s sport and physical education sector.

The 8 week course will consist of Zoom sessions with industry leading experts who will support the students from start to finish. Upon successful completion, the students will be guaranteed a job if they are successful in their interview.

All students of PGPTA will also get a free gym membership to any PureGym with their client. Once qualified, they can access the exclusive MYPTZone for PureGym Personal Trainers. They can continue their professional development with additional CPDs and marketing resources to help grow their business.

Alex Munn Student Success Manager says:

“If you are looking to kickstart your career in the fitness industry, this course is for you. With dedicated tutor support, live lessons and a job role waiting for you once you qualify, there is no better time to sign-up and begin your personal training journey.”

With the current membership population of over 1.4 million active members of PureGym and the company is opening a further 30 gyms across the UK in 2023, the demand for Personal Trainers within the company is high. Hugh Hanley, Head of Personal Trainers at PureGym, says “With the launch of this new course, we aim to support aspiring trainers with virtual classrooms and tutor-led sessions to ensure they have all the support needed to be set up for success and with the demand for personal training growing within our business we want to offer as much support as we can.”

Published in