Quantum Group wins Best Enterprising Business at the London Chamber of Commerce SME Business Awards

We are thrilled to announce that Quantum Group has won an award for Best Enterprising Business at the London Chamber of Commerce SME Business Awards! This Silver Award is a testament to our commitment to driving innovation, sustainability, and workforce upskilling in the green renewables sector.

Recognising Quantum’s mission

At Quantum, we believe that true progress begins with people. Our mission is to equip the workforce of today and tomorrow with the skills needed to build a sustainable future.

Through our Low Carbon Training Facilities and Retrofit Training Bays, we are playing a pivotal role in shaping the green economy and ensuring that learners gain the knowledge required to support decarbonisation efforts nationwide.

Reflecting on this milestone, our Managing Partner Maria shared,

“This award is not just about us. It’s about every college, every training provider, and every educator working to equip learners with the skills they need. By investing in people, we are investing in progress, careers, and a sustainable world for generations to come. The innovation, resilience, and commitment of small and medium enterprises prove that they are the driving force behind change, progress, and sustainability. This recognition motivates us to continue working toward a greener future.”

A step towards a greener future

The need for skilled professionals in green technologies is more pressing than ever. Quantum Group remains dedicated to bridging this gap by providing training that empowers individuals and businesses to contribute to a net-zero future.

Our Retrofit Training Bays are designed to teach energy-efficient building upgrades through a fabric-first approach, which improves the comfort, health, and longevity of buildings. These training bays integrate seamlessly into Green Skills Courses, offering learners a blend of theory and hands-on experience. This combination of practical skills and knowledge ensures that participants are fully equipped to implement energy-efficient retrofitting techniques, ultimately contributing to a sustainable, low-carbon future.

Thank you to our team and supporters

These events play a crucial role for SMEs, enabling them to enhance their visibility, strengthen their brand identity, and build valuable connections with like-minded individuals who share similar values and business goals.

Our Managing Partner Maria shared,

“It is powerful to see the impact of SMEs and how these opportunities help them grow, collaborate, and thrive in their industries.”

We extend our deepest gratitude to the London Chamber of Commerce & Industry for this recognition. To our incredible team, partners, and supporters—this win is for all of us. Your passion and dedication fuel our mission, and together, we will continue to drive positive change. We’re excited to move forward, making a lasting impact in the green sector and beyond.

Stay connected with us as we continue this journey towards a greener, more sustainable future!