Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

Reading College holds an awards ceremony for students with learning difficulties and disabilities

FE News Editor February 28, 2023
0 Comments

Friends, families, teachers and special guests celebrated the achievements of Reading College students with learning difficulties and disabilities as part of a special award ceremony. 

This was extra special, as it was the first time that the college had been able to host the awards ceremony since the COVID-19 pandemic. 

It was an opportunity for students to celebrate their success on their course and recognise their achievements at college.  

Students who had completed their LASER qualifications received a specific certificate.  

Students who have been attending our ACE programme, received attendance certificates. ACE is a part-time adult programme which provides opportunities for people aged 23 and over to improve their social and independence skills, after full-time education has finished. 

Special guests Baba Rahman and Lily Woodham, who both play for Reading Football Club, presented the certificates to the students.  

Entertainment was provided by some of the students, who performed during the evening including Tom, who sang For the Dreamers from Back to the Future The Musical. Two groups of students also performed Something Just Like This by Coldplay and It Must Be Love by Labi Siffre. 

Lara Harman is studying the Work Preparation Horizons programme at Reading College. She received a certificate for completing her LASER Award. 

She said: “It was nice to receive a certificate. It was cool to see what awards you could get. 

“It was nice to see everyone in formal attire. My mum and dad came, which was nice. 

“It was nice to have my picture taken with the two footballers from Reading Football Club.” 

Julie Kennedy, Director of Curriculum at Activate Learning, said: “We are really proud of all our students who received certificates and took part in the ceremony. 

“It was lovely to see so many of our students’ families come along. Thank you to Baba Rahman and Lily Woodham, from Reading Football Club, for presenting all the certificates. 

“Thank you to all of our staff who made this presentation evening, possible for our students.” 

Discover programmes for learners with learning difficulties or disabilities at Reading College

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Skills and apprenticeships
Published in: Education, Skills and apprenticeships
FE News Editor

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .