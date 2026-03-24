Record backing for Leeds Manufacturing Festival 2026 as employers unite to tackle skills shortage

A record number of sponsors are backing this year’s Leeds Manufacturing Festival, as employers and industry organisations in the region seek innovative ways to address the sector’s skills gap and inspire the next generation to consider careers in manufacturing.

The festival, now in its ninth year, launched earlier this month amid rising youth unemployment, which has reached the highest level in over a decade. Its programme, running until autumn, connects school and college students with local employers, giving young people hands-on insight into careers in manufacturing and engineering, along with the skills and qualifications required.

The headline sponsors for the 2026 festival have been announced. They include manufacturing and engineering recruiter E3 Recruitment; skills charity Enginuity; Next Gen Makers; Made in Yorkshire; Made Smarter Yorkshire and Humber, a business support initiative raising standards in engineering apprenticeships; Leeds Beckett University; Leeds City College School of Engineering; and Leeds City Council.

Stephanie Plazzi, marketing manager at E3 Recruitment, said: “We’re proud to support Leeds Manufacturing Festival, which connects local talent with real opportunities. At a time when the manufacturing and engineering industry faces a growing skills shortage alongside rising youth unemployment, initiatives like this are essential in bridging that gap and inspiring the next generation.”

She added: “Our longstanding involvement has helped us build stronger relationships with employers, educators, and future talent, while supporting businesses in developing sustainable workforce pipelines. It’s an initiative that aligns closely with our commitment to strengthening UK manufacturing and creating long-term career opportunities.”

Industry sponsors include large manufacturers such as textile producer AW Hainsworth, which employs over 180 people in Leeds, and RSE Control Systems, part of the RSE group which has a workforce of nearly 2,000 across the UK and two manufacturing facilities. Specialist water treatment and clean energy solutions provider RSE has a combined annual apprenticeship and graduate intake of over 160.

Other manufacturing firms supporting the festival include Greyhound Box, Leeds Welding Company, MPM Group, Sound Leisure, Kirkstall Precision Engineering, Bensons Panels, Faculatieve Technologies, MA Ford Europe, Brandon Medical, and Involution.

Paul Stead, business stream lead at RSE Control Systems, said: “The festival provides a great opportunity to meet education providers and network with other businesses in the local area who are tackling the same skills gaps.

“Apprenticeships, a key focus of the festival, are increasingly important in bringing new people into the business and developing the skills they need. Essentially, apprentices are the future of our workforce, not only in engineering but across other areas of the business, allowing us to develop and grow talent from day one.”

Leeds Manufacturing Festival is once again supporting the Howarth Foundation, which helps people who are homeless or in unstable accommodation to access work or training.