Build a successful career in Early Years

Bright Horizons is on the look-out for individuals who have the potential to flourish in Early Years. An exclusive recruitment evening will be held on Wednesday October 19 at its JW3 Finchley Road Nursery and Pre-School.

The aim of the evening is to introduce candidates to the company and highlight opportunities that it has at its nurseries across the capital. At the event, there will be the chance to meet several Bright Horizons colleagues including Sara Fleischer, who is the nursery manager at the JW3 Bright Horizons setting on Finchley Road. Sara has worked with Bright Horizons since April 2011, where she began her Early Years career as a third-in-charge and room leader at St Johns Wood nursery.

Sara said:

“Professional development programmes are on offer here to suit whatever stage you are on in your Early Years career. You can join the sector at any point and progress in a variety of different ways.”

Bright Horizons recently put its support behind the Early Years Alliance campaign #WeAreEducators, highlighting the importance and deserved recognition of Early Years occupations. This upcoming in-person event is an excellent opportunity to look around one of the Bright Horizons nurseries and learn about how an Early Years career is an inspirational and multifaceted occupation.

Zoe Austen, head of professional development at Bright Horizons, said:

“Every person in every role in an Early Years organisation impacts a child: their safety and security, their wellbeing and their development. We support all our colleagues to do this, by helping them achieve their individual career milestones through gaining new skills, building on existing ones and achieving relevant qualifications.

“We have recently made a significant investment in our practitioners’ salaries and benefits, spending more than £10 million to ensure that we offer some of the most competitive salaries in the UK’s Early Years sector. This investment recognises the important role Early Years practitioners play in the first five years of a child’s life. We are also adding to our award-winning benefits package with a focus on colleagues’ emotional, physical and financial wellbeing, recognising that improved practitioner wellbeing not only benefits the practitioner, but also the quality of their care and education provision for the children and families they support.”

