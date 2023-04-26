Rise Up and GoodHabitz launch a partnership to support more organizations in establishing a learning mindset

GoodHabitz, who creates online learning solutions with unique and snackable educational content and Rise Up, Fosway’s accelerating Core Challenger for Learning Systems, announce today their partnership to enhance corporate learning experience for organisations and their employees.

This partnership provides Rise Up customers with seamless access to GoodHabitz’s comprehensive content library, covering a wide range of skills, including personal strength, health and well-being, digital skills, language, communication, Microsoft Office, inspirational leadership, management, teamwork, and commercial skills.

Both companies strongly believe that a personalized learning experience is key to increasing learner engagement. That is why GoodHabitz is offering more than 25 learning styles and over 19 languages.

When asked about the partnership the leaders had this to say:

“We decided to work closely with Rise Up because we share a vision to increase learner motivation and engagement with great content and technology. By combining our award-winning content with Rise Up’s innovative SaaS platform, we not only create an easy-to-use solution for L&D Mangers but foremostly make sure that the learner has a seamless learning experience. GoodHabitz’s coaching solution and Rise Up’s L&D Methodology helps to nurture companies learning cultures.”, says Sabine Schnorr, Partnerships Director at GoodHabitz.

The collaboration is a significant milestone for both parties, and it demonstrates their commitment to creating a culture of learning in the workplace. Through this partnership, Rise Up and GoodHabitz are poised to bring about positive changes in organizations worldwide, empowering employees to acquire new skills and improve their performance.

“We are proud to partner with GoodHabitz and to bring their engaging and insightful content to our platform,” said Arnaud Blachon, CEO of Rise Up. ” It is important for us to be able to provide customers with the full solution. Our collaboration will help companies foster a culture of learning through our LearningOps programs and their coaches support, making it easier for their employees to access high-quality content and develop essential skills that are crucial for their professional growth.”

