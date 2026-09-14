Role model Honey lands her dream career in construction

Honey Jenkins has achieved her dream of becoming a builder and is now laying the foundations for a new generation of young women to work in a more inclusive and diverse construction industry.

Diagnosed with autism and dyslexia, Honey, who lives in Abertillery, was told many times that she could not be a bricklayer, but it only made her more determined to succeed.

She completed a Level 2 Foundation Apprenticeship in Construction Skills and went on to achieve her Level 3 Apprenticeship in Bricklaying. She has also proactively completed additional training in working at heights, manual handling and abrasive wheels, equipping herself with the robust health and safety credentials needed on a construction site.

Completed her final year while pregnant with her first child, Honey has become an ambassador, sharing her story to prove that women can thrive in construction and empowering the next generation to join the profession.

“I have organised and delivered many school events with practical workshops,” said Honey, who is due to start working for a local builder following her maternity leave.

“I have spoken to schoolchildren about being able to achieve their goals, even if people tell them that they cannot do what they want to do. I am living proof of this.

“I was inspired to work in the construction industry by my dad, who worked as a handyman, but I faced so many obstacles and negativity along the way. My mum has been a huge support and the apprenticeships and the mentoring that I received at college made me realise what I could achieve. Now, the sky is the limit.”

In recognition of her inspirational learning journey, Honey has won the Learner Voice Award in this year’s Inspire! Adult Learning Awards which will be presented at the Coal Exchange, Cardiff on September 23. She is one of 11 award winners.

Each Inspire! Award winner demonstrates how learning can offer second chances, help create new career opportunities, build confidence and help communities become vibrant and successful.

For adults in Wales keen to start their learning journey, in-person taster courses and online sessions will run throughout September and during Adult Learners’ Week.

Advice and information will be available locally to inspire people to take up learning as a way of increasing their employability, building life skills and improving their quality of life.

Honey’s practical skills were honed under the expert guidance of Bridgend College lecturers and an Apprentice Master at Taylor Wimpey before she joined a supportive bricklaying team.

“We are incredibly proud and privileged to have supported Honey throughout this journey,” said Denise Brookes-Cooze, head of work-based learning at Bridgend College. “She is the kind of apprentice who doesn’t just master her trade but actively drives cultural change for women in construction.”

Welsh Government Deputy Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education, Cefin Campbell MS, said:

“Honey’s determination, resilience and commitment to learning are truly inspiring. She has overcome challenges, achieved her ambition of working in construction and is now encouraging others to believe in themselves and follow their own career aspirations.

“Through her work as an ambassador and role model, Honey is helping to challenge stereotypes and create a more inclusive future for the construction industry. She is a worthy recipient of the Learner Voice Award and a fantastic example of the positive impact learning can have on individuals, communities and workplaces across Wales.”

Michelle Matheron, Learning and Work Institute Director for Wales, added:

“Lifelong learning offers opportunities for all of us, whether that’s to move into a new career, learn a new skill, support our health and well-being or just do something we enjoy. The impact can be transformative, and we can see that through the stories of our award winners.

“Their commitment to learning has made a huge difference to their lives but also to those around them. Adult learning makes a real difference and it’s vital to support and celebrate adults in Wales who are embracing learning, sometimes overcoming significant personal challenges to do so. In a fast-changing world the message to ‘never stop learning’ is more important than ever.”

Anyone inspired by Honey’s journey can access free advice and guidance through Working Wales to explore learning and training opportunities available in their area.