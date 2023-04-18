SERC Students Win Royal Navy ‘Cook and Serve’ Competition

SERC culinary arts and hospitality students were served a worthy challenge and came out on top when they went head-to-head with teams from the Royal Navy Submariner Caterers and NI schools during the Royal Navy ‘Cook and Serve’ competition that took place at Belfast Met’s Titanic Quarter Campus recently.

The winning SERC team were Nadia Rainey (Ballywalter), Higher Level Apprenticeship in Culinary Arts and Eimear McCarthy (Portaferry), Level 3 Hospitality and Events, who both fulfilled the back of house roles, with Erin Horner (Comber), Level 3 Hospitality and Events, taking on the front of house role.

The Submarine Flotilla’s Belfast Shield ‘Cook and Serve’ competition gives students and submariner chefs the opportunity to demonstrate hospitality and culinary skills in front of a professional judging panel.

Each team was assigned £150 to spend on their idea for a tasty three-course meal, with team members both preparing and cooking the food, as well as providing front of house service. The SERC team produced a pan-fried dover sole with peas, lemon and brown butter for starters, followed by roast duck breast, carrots, crispy potato and jus roti for the main course, and finished with chocolate and hazelnut tarte, artichoke ice cream with caramel, raspberry and orange for dessert.

SERC Catering Lecturer Brian Magill comments,

“The three students winning the Royal Navy ‘Cook and Serve’ competition was a true showcase of the talent we try to nurture at SERC. The students worked very independently on this competition with only a small amount of guidance on menu development and structure by the lecturing staff, as we try to empower our students with the confidence and skills that will set them apart from others and make them ready for the workplace. The student team earned every bit of this award, and it was their talent that shone through and brought home the gold for SERC. I’m a super-proud tutor, and the rest of the lecturing team are absolutely delighted with their hard-earned success.”

Visit us on Wednesday 26 April from 5-8pm at the College’s Bangor and Downpatrick Campuses to discover and experience life at SERC, when we will be hosting a jam-packed evening featuring live demonstrations in classrooms, campus tours, and presentations on SERC’s extensive support services. Find out more and register to attend. Unlock your future #BetterOffAtSERC.

Published in