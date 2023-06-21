Showcase your digital flare with LLC’s new Study Programmes

London Learning Consortium is starting to recruit for their brand new fully funded Study Programmes.

The innovative programmes are in the digital industry and provide learners with multiple qualifications.

You can book your place for September now!

London Learning Consortium (LLC) is a training provider in the heart of Croydon. It is rated ‘good’ by Ofsted and opportunities surround it. This month, LLC has launched the application process for their new Study Programmes which start in September. The Programmes are for young people aged 16-18 (or up to 24 with an EHCP).

The 36-week-long courses will provide learners with a number of different qualifications to give them a head start in their chosen field. You can also gain your Maths & English alongside the main qualification if you haven’t already gained them.

LLC currently has three different free of charge Study Programmes to enrol on for a September start date:

The courses will be based in Croydon, South London and are from 9:30 am – 4:30 pm. As well as being classroom based for extra 1-1 support, you will also get a work placement to help you put your teachings into practice.

LLC also offer a range of pastoral support and help with lunch vouchers and covering the cost of travel! You will have a personal dedicated tutor that will be with you every step of the way throughout the programme. LLC also has Safeguarding Officers, Well-being officers, and staff trained in a number of different education and healthcare needs.

As LLC is becoming more known for its digital courses for young people, these courses are a great extension of their digital traineeships which will be coming to an end in July 2023.

Are you ready to start your career in the digital industry? Do you want to gain industry-led knowledge and experience? Then sign up for the Study Programmes today and start in September! You can find out more here.

