From education to employment

Skills England Confirms Latest Approvals for Higher Technical Qualifications (HTQs)

Skills England August 28, 2025
Skills England has released the latest list of approved Higher Technical Qualifications (HTQs), confirming which programmes have successfully met approval requirements as of August 2025.

HTQs are technical qualifications at Levels 4 and 5, aligned to occupational standards set by employers and industry. They provide learners with high-quality technical options beyond A Levels, T Levels and apprenticeships, and give employers confidence that qualifications meet the skills needs of their sector.

Ongoing quality and review

The updated guidance makes clear that:

  • Qualifications may be reviewed by Skills England at any time.
  • Approval can be withdrawn if requirements are no longer met.

This ensures the system remains responsive to industry developments and maintains high standards.

Scope of approved HTQs

The August 2025 list spans a broad range of occupational routes, reflecting the diversity of skills needs across the economy. Several routes stand out:

  • Agriculture, Environmental and Animal Care
    A strong cluster of HTQs highlights the continued importance of land-based and environmental skills. This signals opportunities to expand provision in conservation, animal welfare and sustainable agriculture, particularly in regions where green growth and food security are priorities.
  • Health and Science
    Approvals underline ongoing demand for technician-level skills in applied sciences and health. Providers may wish to prioritise programmes that align with local workforce needs and NHS-led strategies, ensuring learners progress into roles that remain difficult to fill.
  • Digital and Engineering
    With approvals across digital and technical pathways, this route reflects national priorities in innovation and productivity. Keeping courses current and closely aligned with employer demand in areas such as AI, data, advanced manufacturing, and green technologies will be essential.

What this means for providers

With approvals subject to review, providers will need to maintain quality and compliance to ensure programmes continue to meet requirements. The updated list clarifies which qualifications currently meet Skills England approval, supporting curriculum planning and strategic investment. Providers can use the list to identify gaps and opportunities in provision, aligning courses with employer demand.

The full spreadsheet of approved Higher Technical Qualifications (August 2025) is available from Skills England here.

Published in: Education News | FE News, Skills and Apprenticeships - News and Insights, Work and leadership, Featured voices
Topics:
Skills England

