National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) 2023 is the 16th annual celebration of apprenticeships.

The week brings together businesses and apprentices across the country to shine a light on the positive impact that apprenticeships make to individuals, businesses, and the wider economy.

The theme for National Apprenticeship Week 2023 is ‘Skills for Life’. The week will reflect on how apprenticeships can help individuals to develop the skills and knowledge required for a rewarding career and help businesses to develop a talented workforce that is equipped with skills for the future.

As we approach the week, we want to show all stakeholders in the vehicle repair industry how we continue to showcase the industry to young people as an attractive and viable place to build a career through the apprenticeship system.

AutoRaise are attending several careers events during the week where we will engage with budding apprentices; they are being held at Emtec Automotive College and Retford Education Centre. Our Vice Chair, Steve Thompson said, “We are confident that the work we have done over the past few years has benefited repairers, young people, insurers, employers, training organisations, and other industry stakeholders. As we continue to get support from the industry, our position will become increasingly crucial over time. During this significant week, we are delighted to highlight the accomplishments and successes of apprentices who are currently employed in the sector.”

This year sees the theme of ‘Skills for Life for National Apprentice Week and to show our support, AutoRaise will be sharing videos, testimonials, insights from, not only our partners and affiliated repairers, but those at the heart of our mission, our apprentices. You can follow all our activities across all our social media platforms.

AutoRaise has a well-defined strategy and will be more active than ever in the market. The Trustees are dedicated to improving the apprenticeship programme, people and the industry. Regardless of the function they play, AutoRaise wants to broaden their reach and interact with more and more companies in the sector. Why not get in touch with us to discuss how we might collaborate if the survival and success of your company depends on a sustainable repairer workforce?

Published in