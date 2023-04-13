Sky and MAMA Youth launch award-winning digital media training in Manchester

Six-week intensive programme provides practical experience in digital media content creation

Targeted at 18-30-year-olds, the programme aims to tackle digital inequality and provide educational and employment opportunities.

Applications are now open for Sky and MAMA Youth Project’s bespoke, award-winning digital media training in Manchester. The six-week intensive programme will launch for the first time in Manchester at the University Academy 92, Old Trafford from July and is targeted at 18–30-year-olds who may have limited educational or employment opportunities. Successful applicants will receive training from a production company and learn vital skills needed for careers in the media industry.

Sky’s Group CEO, Dana Strong said:

“Sky’s partnership with MAMA Youth is focused on unlocking opportunities for young people in Manchester. The digital media training programme helps young people to gain the vital skills required to get started and succeed in the media industry. I’m proud of our partnership with MAMA Youth and that Sky supports young people to fulfil their potential.”

MAMA Youth Project’s unique training model provides practical hands-on experience in digital media content creation while working at Licklemor Productions. Participants will finish the training with a working knowledge of the multi-disciplinary skills required for employment in the industry. In addition to digital skills needed for the production, participants will also gain CV tailoring skills, interview technique advice, career mentorship and peer networking opportunities.

Upon completion, trainees will become MAMA Youth Project Alumni and join a prestigious talent pool, providing benefits such as a minimum of six months professional Talent Manager support, industry professional mentoring and access to apply for jobs with industry partners such as Sky.

The Alumni network includes Dominic O’Neill, now a Production Coordinator for Sky Original Productions and Sky Original Film. MAMA Youth’s training programme provided Dominic with the training and skills he needed to secure a career in the media industry, once he had finished the programme, he joined Sky. Dominic said of the training “We had technical and theory experience and learning how the structure of productions work. It was such a fast-paced environment…. I was just so shocked how much I learned in a short amount of time.”

MAMA Youth Project, CEO & Founder, Bob Clarke said:

“I am delighted that this much needed inspiring initiative has launched in Manchester, thanks to our partnership with Sky, whose support we are extremely grateful for. I encourage media companies across the Greater Manchester area to get in touch to discuss creating paid placements for young people who need the skills training and support to secure opportunities in the media industry. We have ambitions to launch this programme across the UK and Manchester is only the start.”

Building on over ten years of partnership, Sky is committed to helping MAMA Youth Project bring its impactful training opportunities to underserved communities across the UK as part of Sky Up, Sky’s £10 million commitment to tackle digital inequality.

MAMA Youth Project are calling on local media companies in Manchester to get involved by offering paid opportunities to programme alumni and can contact to participate.

