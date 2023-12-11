Sky Up opens its first Sky Digital Hub in Wales

In partnership with Cardiff Council’s Youth Services, Sky has opened its first digital Hub for Wales, at Eastmoors Youth Centre in Splott. The Hub provides access to 27 new digital devices, free Sky WiFi connection and regular digital skills workshops, run by volunteers.

The new Digital Hub at Eastmoors Youth Centre will provide young people with access to a free Sky WiFi connection and a range of new technology devices including Sky Glass TV, tablets, laptops and more.

Volunteers from Cardiff Council’s Youth Services and Sky will run regular digital upskilling programmes.

Sky’s Digital Hubs roll-out sees up to £100,000 invested in each location, as part of its £10m Sky Up fund to tackle digital exclusion.

The project includes the refurbishment of Eastmoors Youth Centre community space where up to 150 young people attend sessions and courses every week. Splott has been ranked the 12th most deprived area in Wales with 42% of children and young people living in poverty.

The official opening saw a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Cllr Peter Bradbury, Cardiff Council’s Cabinet Member for Tackling Poverty and Supporting Young People and Midfielder for Cardiff City Football Club and Captain of the Wales national team, Aaron Ramsey who delivered a keynote speech on the importance of providing spaces like The Hub to help communities develop the skills they need to take new opportunities.

During the official opening guests were given the opportunity to explore Esports Gaming, music, coding/programming, digital creation, VR and AR sport experiences.

Cardiff Council’s Cabinet Member for Tackling Poverty and Supporting Young People, Cllr Peter Bradbury said:

“Cardiff is committed to tackling digital inequality, alleviating barriers to education and future prospects that may be associated with being digitally excluded. During the pandemic lockdowns, more than 30,000 devices were provided to schools so that children and young people could continue learning whilst schools were closed, one of many initiatives supporting Cardiff’s recent recognition as the UK’s first UNICEF Child Friendly City.

“The new digital hub is a fine example of partnership working and will provide young people from Eastmoors Youth Centre, with a great new space and a range of opportunities including free-to-use technology and connectivity. As well as addressing affordability, the exciting programme of digital sessions will help to develop skills and confidence for the future.”

Fiona Ball, Group Director, Bigger Picture & Sustainability, Sky said:

“Sky is focused on helping people in Cardiff to unlock new opportunities with equipment, skills training and programmes we will provide at this new Digital Hub. We want to help people of all ages and backgrounds get connected and make the most of the digital world, enabling them to succeed in life, whether that’s for future careers, skills training or education.”

Aaron Ramsey Midfielder for Cardiff City Football Club and Captain of the Wales national team said:

“It was fantastic to be at the opening of the first Sky Up Hub in Wales. The support that Cardiff Youth Services and Sky will provide is so important for young people in the city, it can help them learn the skills they need to take on new exciting opportunities.

“I have really enjoyed meeting the young people and volunteers and wish them all the best for the future.”

The new £100k hub is being delivered as part of the Sky Up digital equity programme. In 2022, Sky launched its ambition to tackle digital inequality with a three-part initiative providing support to a quarter of a million digitally excluded people through a dedicated £10m fund. Sky Up was created to ensure that groups who are most at risk of digital exclusion – under 25s and over 65s – are provided with the skills they need to succeed.

Sky is planning on delivering 100 Sky Up digital hubs by the end of 2024 with the aim to offer digital resources to support the most vulnerable communities. Cardiff’s Eastmoors Youth Centre is the first digital hub in Wales, with another eight in the pipeline representing Sky’s renewed commitment to continued investment in Wales.

Published in