Sky’s the limit for local youths

Students from Barking & Dagenham College got to view the impressive film studios being built in the borough from a sky-high vantage point.

In a tour led by Leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, Cllr Darren Rodwell, the young people got to see the Wharf Studios and the Eastbrook Studios in Dagenham, heading up onto the roof for a stunning viewpoint of the development

They also got to visit the Council Chambers and Mayor’s Parlour and chatted to Mr Rodwell about ideas for future collaborative projects to get the younger generation interested in the history of Barking and involved in the borough’s progress as a hub for the TV and film industry.

Zoe RichardsonProject Co-ordinator & Tech Lead at the College, commented:

“It was a fabulous fun, informative and inspirational tour, the students were absolutely overwhelmed by the studios. The visit has really got the students thinking; we will certainly be working with them to brainstorm ideas to drive the project forward.”

18 year old Samuel Hills of Seven Kings was one of the lucky students to take part, he added:

“I found the tour to be very interesting and very inspiring, it certainly expanded my knowledge as to the numerous jobs and opportunities there are in the film industry. Seeing the size of the new Eastbrook Studios, which are still being built, and the amount of opportunity this will bring is really inspiring and exciting.”

Leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, Cllr Darren Rodwell said:

“I thoroughly enjoyed showing the College students around the Wharf Studios and the Eastbrook Studios. They were clearly wowed by the amazing film and TV facilities available right on their doorstep, in our wonderful borough. It is crucial we involve our young people in projects such as this, so they can see the future career opportunities they can access in Barking and Dagenham.”

Due to the success of the tour and the enthusiasm it generated amongst the students, the College aims to repeat it when new students start their courses in September. For more info about courses starting in September, see: https://barkingdagenhamcollege.ac.uk/

