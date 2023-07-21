SOCOTEC UK embraces industry placements

SOCOTEC UK, based in Burton on Trent, have been working together with Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) to nurture the next generation of workers by offering a series of industry placements within the company.

Four students on Business and Computing courses have been undertaking placements within a range of areas in the company to gain hands-on work experience that will help prepare them for the word of work.

SOCOTEC is the UK’s leading provider of testing, inspection and compliance services, with comprehensive solutions in infrastructure, environment, building, and real estate and advisory. The company has taken on industry placement students to provide support in a range of departments, including IT, Finance and Marketing.

Industry placements give students on Level 3 technical education courses the chance to put their knowledge and technical skills into practice in the workplace. This involves a 350-hour placement in a relevant role with an employer, where students can gain the skills they need in their future careers. Meanwhile, employers can nurture the next generation of workers while benefitting from an extra member of staff with fresh ideas.

Computing student, Anthony Mason who has been based in SOCOTEC’s IT department said:

“I’ve learnt quite a few things that I need to know to be successful in the industry. I think it’s good to learn things in the workplace environment compared to a classroom environment. My advice to students starting an industry placement is don’t be nervous – you won’t be thrown in at the deep end straight away; they’ll teach you everything!”

Business student, Ellie Whittingham has gained experience across a range of departments at SOCOTEC. She said:

“I’ve really enjoyed meeting new people and going into a different departments; it’s made my college work make so much more sense! It will help me be more equipped for the working world. I was nervous when I started, but the people are wonderful; they’re really welcoming. I just think that with this experience I can go into anything.”

Fellow Business student, Angelo Constantinou added:

“I chose to study business to learn more about how they work. The industry placement has really opened my eyes to see how different businesses run. The people have been great; they’re all very friendly and helpful. I’ve found the experience interesting, and I’ve learned a lot from it.”

Speaking about the value of industry placements, Aimee Hollamby, Learning and Development Practitioner at SOCOTEC UK commented:

“We’ve had the students with us for around a year or so, and there’s been so much change and so much growth within them professionally. They have all developed massively in their work skills, communication skills and confidence during their time with us. I would encourage other employers to offer industry placements – it’s an amazing opportunity and they’re a real benefit to us; they are our talent pipeline. The hope is that we can continue to have them within the business so we can help grow their careers further.”

Published in