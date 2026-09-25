Sommet Education recognised by the World Economic Forum for contribution to the future of tourism talent

Sommet Education has been recognised as one of the inaugural Beyond Tourism Impact Stars at the World Economic Forum’s first Beyond Tourism Day, highlighting the Group’s contribution to building future-ready talent and skills for the global travel and tourism sector.

Held at the World Economic Forum headquarters in Geneva under the theme “Resilient Growth. Renewed Impact”, Beyond Tourism Day brought together more than 80 senior leaders representing over 70 organisations from business, government, civil society and international organisations, with Sommet Education CEO Spencer Coles serving as Co-Chair of the event. Discussions focused on four priorities shaping the sector’s future: resilience and growth, workforce development, scalable impact, and the transformation of the travel experience.

Sommet Education’s recognition within the People and Skills category rewards its Saudi Arabia Hospitality Talent Ecosystem – Building a National Workforce for Vision 2030, a multi-institution and multi-programme initiative developed to build national talent, address skills shortages and support the Kingdom’s tourism ambitions.

From skills development to a national hospitality ecosystem

Between 2022 and 2026, Sommet Education has developed a comprehensive education and training ecosystem in Saudi Arabia, spanning operational skills, postgraduate and executive education, academic partnerships and long-term educational infrastructure.

Delivered through Les Roches, Glion Institute of Higher Education and École Ducasse, these initiatives have already trained approximately 55,000 Saudi nationals across hospitality, tourism and culinary arts, including 10,000 young Saudis through the Tourism Trailblazers programme. Dedicated postgraduate and executive programmes are also contributing to the development of the next generation of Saudi hospitality leaders.

The initiative also includes specialised programmes responding to the Kingdom’s evolving tourism ecosystem. In partnership with Boutique Group, Sommet Education combines hospitality management expertise from Les Roches with École Ducasse’s culinary expertise to prepare Saudi talent for the country’s distinctive heritage hospitality assets.

Sommet Education Business Solutions: supporting governments and businesses

These initiatives are led through Sommet Education Business Solutions, the Group’s dedicated vertical supporting governments and companies with a portfolio of tailored solutions designed to address their talent and organisational development needs.

From workforce development and executive education to leadership, guest experience, luxury, sustainability and hospitality operations, Business Solutions mobilises the expertise of Sommet Education’s institutions to develop programmes adapted to specific organisations, markets and national priorities. The Saudi ecosystem has become a model for this approach, which is now informing initiatives in other markets.

Spencer Coles, CEO of Sommet Education, and Beyond Tourism Day Co-Chair, said: “The future of travel and tourism will be built by the people who deliver it. Beyond Tourism Day is where we bring talent development into the same conversation as investment, policy and technology; because people, above all, are what will turn our industry’s ambitions into reality.”

Developed by the World Economic Forum in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia and in collaboration with Kearney, the Beyond Tourism Impact Stars programme identifies proven, commercially viable initiatives delivering measurable impact for businesses, destinations and communities. The six members of its inaugural cohort will now enter a year-long programme focused on knowledge exchange, visibility and opportunities to replicate and scale successful approaches across the tourism ecosystem.

For Sommet Education, the recognition reinforces a long-term conviction: the ambitions of global tourism cannot be separated from the people and skills required to deliver them.