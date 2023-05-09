South West College launches new online retrofit skills course

South West College has launched a brand new OCN NI Level 2 Retrofit Skills for Building Fabric and Services course delivered fully online. The first in the suite of courses to be delivered online, which will enable tradespeople access to real qualifications in highly desirable skills.

The fully online programme offers the same quality provision as equivalent on campus programmes, but with the flexibility to fit your studies around your work and family commitments.

The College has delivered courses for many years in the area of sustainable construction, more recently at their brand new flagship Erne Campus in Enniskillen, which is the world’s first and largest Passive House certified education building.

Retrofitting involves modifying existing homes to improve energy efficiency and decrease heating costs. This Retrofit course has been developed to up-skill and re-skill the workforce in the skills and knowledge required to meet the demands of the construction industry and local and regional employers.

The course will be delivered online on Tuesday evenings from 5pm-7:30pm, students will be required to undertake 2.5 hours of additional self-directed study each week. The course costs £99 and is due to commence on 23 May 2023.

The learner will gain knowledge and skills relating to the following:

➡️ Understand the process of retrofitting domestic dwellings.

➡️ The appropriate methods to achieve airtightness in buildings and its importance.

➡️ Understand how to install external insulation and the advantages of doing this.

➡️ 20 CDP points on successful completion of the retrofit course.

Padraig McNamee Curriculum and Learner Experience Manager at South West College explains.

“We understand that the COVID-19 pandemic, and new technology, have led to higher demand for remote learning options, as people look to retrain or build skills for the future.

Online learning has been designed to help learners retrain for their future, or to improve their skills in their current career.

By making high quality learning available online, we can give more people locally access to the

education they need to boost their skills, improve their employability or experience the joy of learning something new. Our online offer is also a chance for businesses to access staff development, which we are continuously developing to help businesses grow and succeed.

“We already have a huge range of Adult Learning and degree level courses which are part time and offer evening classes. But we understand some people really want to get back into education or boost their skills. For businesses, the course provides a cost-effective way to train staff with accredited qualifications, without having to travel to a training venue.”

Skills Focus Funding may be available for businesses based in Northern Ireland wishing to upskill their employees. Businesses need to have less than 250 employees and funding is available for courses level 2 or above. Contact rachel.duncan@swc.ac.uk or further information and to check eligibility.

For further information or to book a place on this course please contact Linda Clarke via email at Linda.Clarke@swc.ac.uk or search ‘retrofit’ on the college website at www.swc.ac.uk

