South West College to host Apprentice Connect Event

For school leavers interested in an apprenticeship, South West College (SWC) is preparing to host its annual Apprentice Connect event from 16 – 18 May at their Omagh, Dungannon and Enniskillen Technology and Skills Centre campuses, respectively, from 7 pm – 9 pm daily.

Apprentice Connect provides school leavers with an opportunity to engage and connect with local employers and SWC staff to find out more about apprenticeship programmes on offer at the College for September 2023 start.

The vibrant event, organised by the SWC in conjunction with local employers, will offer school leavers the opportunity to meet with over 30 employers and learn more about the apprenticeships at Level 2 – 6 that are available for September 2023 entry.

A wide range of employers will be recruiting at the event and will be available to discuss apprenticeship and higher-level apprenticeship opportunities and longer-term career pathways.

The informative event will also promote the College’s wide range of apprenticeship options available to young people and is suitable for both A-Level and GCSE school leavers.

Apprenticeship Connect is a one-stop shop where young people can meet with local employers seeking to recruit apprentices whilst also having the opportunity to discuss study options with college lecturing and careers staff and view the modern industry aligned teaching spaces.

Chris Robinson, Centre for Excellence – Work-Based Manager at South West College, said:

“Apprentice Connect is a great opportunity to welcome young people, their parents, and siblings to the College, enabling them to see for themselves what apprenticeships are available. It is designed to give school leavers and those looking to further their career prospects a valuable opportunity to experience at first-hand the variety of exciting job options available to them and the high-quality skills training that is on offer to help them realise their ambitions right here on their doorstep.”

SWC have a range of new and traditional apprenticeships at Level 2 and 3 in the following areas:

Auto Electrics

Barbering

Beauty Therapy

Brickwork

Carpentry and Joinery

Childcare

Dental Nursing

Electrical

Engineering

Engineering GOLD

Hairdressing

Health & Social Care

Heavy Vehicle Repair

Hospitality & Tourism Team Member

Land Based Engineering (AMR)

Light Vehicle Repair

Painting & Decorating

Pharmacy Services

Plastering

Plumbing

Professional Chef

Retail

Noreen McGirr, the Higher Level Apprenticeship Programme Manager says that

“With the growing costs of university tuition fees, it is vital that ambitious young people who don’t want to go to University but wish to obtain higher level qualifications are aware of the range of options available at Foundation Degree and Degree Level to help them make better, informed choices, and I would encourage them and their parents to come along to see what is on offer.”

For students completing their A Levels or BTEC South West College offer Higher Level Apprenticeships in the following areas:

Accounting Technician

ACCA Professional Accountant

Business Management

Computing

Building Services with Sustainable Energy

Civil Engineering

Construction Engineering with Surveying

Engineering

Transport & Supply Chain Management

Hospitality & Tourism Management

Culinary Arts

Prospective apprentices and their families can drop in to the Omagh campus 16 May, Dungannon campus 17 May or the Skills Centre, Enniskillen Thursday 18 May from 7-9pm.

For further information, follow South West College on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or to register, please visit : www.swc.ac.uk/events/apprentice-connect

