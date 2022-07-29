Specialist building partnership supports next generation of tilers and plumbers

Specialist building-adhesives manufacturer, Sika Everbuild, has partnered with Leeds College of Building to support its tiling and plumbing students as they embark on the first stage of their career journeys.

Students enrolled on the College’s various tiling and plumbing courses will already be familiar with Sika Everbuild, itself based in Leeds, and by partnering with the College, they will be able to gain a greater understanding of the manufacturer’s range of specialist sealants, adhesives, grout and much more.

As part of the partnership, each term the Sika Everbuild applications team will provide tailored training sessions to the students about products from its range, focussing on understanding technical areas of key products and demonstrating application techniques.



As well as sharing their industry knowledge and expertise, the team will deliver practical workshops to give the students a chance to try out its products for themselves. The company has also created several product displays for students to use as a referencing guide during their assignments in between events.

Steve Connell, Assistant Faculty Director in Construction Crafts at Leeds College of Building commented on the partnership, saying:



“A core part of our ethos as a college is centred around ensuring students receive hands-on practical experience in the real world which will stand them in good stead for their careers after college. Working with industry experts and manufacturers is a really important part of this process and we’re delighted to welcome Sika Everbuild on board as our latest partner. We’re looking forward to working with the team and seeing our students get to grips with its products, under the watchful eyes of industry experts.”

Andrew Scanlon, Applications Manager at Sika Everbuild, said:



“As the skills gap continues to widen, we need to do all we can as an industry to engage with and inspire the next generation of skilled tradespeople. Leeds College of Building has been doing a fantastic job at this here in our home city of Leeds for decades and we’re proud to be playing our part and supporting its tiling and plumbing students through investing in this partnership.”

Sika Everbuild offers a comprehensive range of professional wall and floor tile adhesives and high-performance grouts for various applications including interior and exterior. Its plumbing product collection comprises sealants and adhesives for all bathroom, wet room, kitchen, and plumbing materials, as well as putty, soldering paste and specialist products such as its central heating treatment system.

