Stark and growing inequalities in adult participation in learning revealed by national survey

A national survey from Learning and Work Institute finds that persistent inequalities, including by age, region and employment status, continue to affect participation in learning.

Learning and Work Institute’s Adult Participation in Learning Survey, published to mark the start of Lifelong Learning Week, has revealed stark disparities in learning for adults. It finds that older people are much less likely to participate in learning, with the likelihood of taking part in learning decreasing by 4% for each additional year of age. Adults in London are 50% more likely to take part in learning than those in the South West, and people in work are twice as likely to take part in learning as those out of work.

The survey, the largest and longest running in the UK, finds that more people than ever before – one in two – are taking part in some form of learning. This continues a rise seen since the pandemic. People who have taken part in learning report that they enjoy learning more as a result (30%), that their self-confidence has improved (26%), and that they have the skills to do their jobs (25%).

However, much of the rise in learning participation has been among groups who were already most likely to take part in learning. The result is inequalities like:

62% of adults who left full-time education aged 19+ took part in learning, compared to 34% who left at age 16 or lower

66% of adults in London took part in learning, compared to 43% in the South West

80% of 17–24-year-olds took part in learning, compared to 16% of those aged 75+

60% of adults in the highest AB socioeconomic group took part in learning, compared to 30% of adults in the lowest DE group

As a result, inequalities remain stark and in some cases are widening. Learning and Work Institute (L&W) warns that unequal participation in learning by adults risks being the missing link in the Government’s efforts to get people back into work, to transition to clean energy and to cut NHS waiting lists.

The Adult Participation in Learning Survey also shows that rises in learning participation since the pandemic have been driven by more people learning online and informally, for example using YouTube videos. L&W argues that while this can have great benefits, people have fewer opportunities to take part in more formal learning at colleges, training providers and in the workplace. Previous analysis from the independent policy and research organisation shows the Government is spending £1 billion less on adult skills in England than in 2010, and that employers are spending 26% less per employee on training than in 2005.

Formal and workplace learning can help people evidence their skills when applying for new jobs, and it can also have significant job, earnings and wellbeing benefits. L&W argues that it is essential that employers and the Government increase investment in learning for adults, given the benefits for people, employers, society and the economy – and it highlights that this is the key gap in learning opportunities for adults.

Stephen Evans, Chief Executive of Learning and Work Institute, said:

“The survey shows people have an innate interest in learning, with advances in technology giving them new ways to take part in learning. Yet too many people are missing out, particularly older people, those who left full-time education at an earlier age, and those who are not in work. This makes the falls in investment by both employers and the Government all the more worrying.



“We need to reverse the £1 billion cut in Government skills funding in England and the 26% fall in employer investment in training. We must build a culture of learning if we are to ensure people have the chance to realise their potential, if we are to grow the economy, and if we are to deliver national ambitions like clean energy. Today’s inequalities risk holding us all back. Employers and the Government need to act now to invest in and promote learning for all.”