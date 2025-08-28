Still time to get involved in Adult Learners’ Week Wales in September

Organisations across Wales are being encouraged to get involved in this year’s Adult Learners’ Week from September 15 to 21 by hosting an event or activity.

Hundreds of free online and in-person courses, taster sessions and events are being organised to boost people’s career prospects, skills, confidence and wellbeing.

Co-ordinated by Learning and Work Institute in partnership with the Welsh Government, this annual campaign seeks to connect people with a wide range of lifelong learning opportunities in Wales. The resounding campaign message is: Never stop learning.

Adult Learners’ Week aims to inspire more people to discover learning opportunities and celebrates the achievements of people, projects and organisations in Wales championing and participating in learning and skills.

Partners are being encouraged to organise events and activities around this year’s daily themes: Learner Voices on Monday, September 15, celebration and connection on Tuesday, skills for work and progression on Wednesday, Essential Skills on Thursday and health and wellbeing on Friday.

Organisations can host an event or course, showcasing adult learning provision and opportunities, celebrate adult learner success stories and share their research and ideas.

There will be a host of hundreds of free online and in-person events, courses and resources. It will also feature inspirational stories of individuals who have taken up adult learning and include links to specialist advice and guidance from Working Wales on retraining, Personal Learning Accounts, childcare and redundancy.

Organisations can share information on existing or future opportunities and pathways available for adults to retrain and upskill. They can also share research, write articles, or test new ideas to raise the profile of adult learning in Wales.

Participants are being asked to join the national celebration and conversation around lifelong learning on social media by tagging activities using the hashtag #neverstoplearning #adultlearnersweek on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Adult Learners’ Week partners are organising a programme of outreach events and taster courses engage adult learners. Their mission is to boost confidence, improve health and wellbeing and support those looking to change jobs, progress in work, connect with others and get advice and guidance.

Digital skills, arts and crafts, health and wellbeing, numeracy and literacy, life skills, the environment, languages, social sciences are just of few of the topics set to be covered.

Whether you are an organisation looking to showcase your adult learning offer or an individual eager to explore new skills, Adult Learners’ Week is your moment to get involved.

This September, let’s celebrate the power of learning to transform lives and communities – never stop learning.