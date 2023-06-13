Study Midwifery, Nursing or Health and Social Care 100% online with LLC

London Learning Consortium has just launched three new Level 3 Access to Higher Education Diplomas.

You can now study Nursing, Health Professionals, Midwifery or Health and Social Care.

All of these Level 3 Diplomas are 100% online learning.

After the successful launch of the Level 3 Diploma Access to Higher Education – Nursing, the London Learning Consortium has expanded its offering of the popular Level 3 Diplomas which will be bodied by AIM Qualifications and Assessment Group.

LLC now offers:

LLCs Level 3 Diploma Access to Higher Education courses are specifically designed to empower individuals who are seeking a career switch but need more qualifications.

The benefits of the courses are endless, but here are a few of them:

Delivered 100% online

Dedicated personal tutor.

The LLC team will provide you with the tools and guidance necessary to succeed in higher education and pursue your dream career.

Upon completion of the course, you will be awarded a qualification that holds the same weight as three A Levels.

LLC will equip you with essential study skills and offer specialised support on completing a successful UCAS application.

Gain a nationally recognised qualification that carries substantial weight in the industry.

These courses are funded through the Advanced Learning Loan, subject to eligibility criteria. Visit the Government Website for more information.

Alternatively, learners can self-fund. Payments in instalments are available.

Learners will be advised regarding your eligibility by an LLC Recruitment Advisor.

The loan will be written off by the Student Loans Company when you achieve your degree.

So unlock your full potential today here.

