Suffolk carpentry apprentice uses skills to transform dream first home

A carpentry apprentice and his girlfriend have earned tens of thousands of views on TikTok transforming their first home, using skills learned onsite and at college.

George Page, who works for SEH French, and his girlfriend Nia have been renovating their house in Harkstead near Ipswich since mid-2023.

The couple continue to document the progress of their project, gaining more than 50,000 views on their TikTok page, georgeandnia.

With help from friends and family, they have transformed the property by ripping out existing interiors and fitting a new kitchen, bathroom, flooring and more.

George, who’s 20 and also attends Suffolk New College, said:

“It’s been incredible to see the difference we have made, we’re really proud of everything we have done.

“It’s amazing to see what we can achieve when we all help each other out.”

Mr Page thinks its his work at SEH French which is helping him create his dream home, and he doesn’t think it would be possible if he hadn’t chosen a carpentry apprenticeship.

He said: “Being a carpenter, you are onsite for the entire project and build a real appreciation for everything each trade does.

“Whether it’s through the experienced team at SEH French or through the subcontractors we work with on projects, I’ve learned a lot since I started.”

The carpentry apprentice has had a successful start to his career, winning two awards for his skill in the last two years.

In 2022, he won the John Palmer Cup from the Suffolk Joint Construction Committee. Last year, he placed third in the carpentry category of the national SkillBuild competition.

Simon Girling, Director at SEH French, said: “The team have been incredibly impressed with George’s skill and attitude since he started.

“He has a bright future ahead of him and it’s great to see him using what he’s learned through his apprenticeship at home.

“Apprentices make up 10% of our workforce and are extremely valued members of the team. They bring in fresh ideas and provide the opportunity to create a new generation of exceptionally skilled tradespeople.”

To keep up with their progress, visit tiktok here, or to find out more about SEH French, visit here.

Published in