Team UK announced for WorldSkills Shanghai 2026

They are the UK’s finest young professionals, the future of our workforce, now they stand ready to compete on the world stage in a contest as intense, demanding and prestigious as any global sporting event.

Team UK has been officially announced for WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, the international competition known as the “Skills Olympics,” where the world’s most talented apprentices and young professionals go head-to-head in a high-stakes battle of skill, precision and innovation.

Selected, mentored and trained by WorldSkills UK, Team UK brings together a group of competitors at the very top of their fields. These individuals are among the most highly skilled young professionals anywhere in the world.

Meet Team UK

Competing against the best from over 80 countries, Team UK will showcase world-class expertise across a diverse range of disciplines, including renewable energy, 3D games design, car painting, health and social care, chemical laboratory technician, bricklaying and electrical installation. Each competition is a high-performance test of precision and endurance.

WorldSkills is globally recognised as the ultimate benchmark of skills excellence, where nations go head-to-head to prove their ability to power future industries and economic growth. This year’s event in Shanghai is expected to attract more than 250,000 visitors, alongside government leaders, global employers and education experts.

Team UK’s journey to this moment has been years in the making. Competitors have progressed through rigorous WorldSkills UK regional and national competitions, followed by intensive specialist training both in the UK and internationally. In the final months before Shanghai, Team UK will undergo further high-performance preparation to ensure they are ready to compete at the highest possible level.

Pearson, the lifelong learning company, is the official partner of Team UK for WorldSkills Shanghai 2026.

Ben Blackledge, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK said:

“WorldSkills Shanghai brings together the world’s best young talent to compete against the highest international standards, giving the UK a powerful global platform to showcase its skills excellence.

“At a time when employers are sceptical about employing young people Team UK show just how important it is to have young professionals in the workforce. These young technicians have an incredibly valuable mix of world-class technical skills, impressive employability skills and a mindset to succeed. If we are serious about tackling the NEET challenge, we need to get more young people ready for work, and skills competitions are a proven way to improve engagement in training and work readiness.”

Freya Thomas Monk, Managing Director of Pearson Qualifications, said:

“Every member of Team UK has earned their place through exceptional dedication and commitment to their chosen fields, representing the very best of our nation’s talent. WorldSkills Shanghai is an opportunity to celebrate their vocational and technical expertise, and the skill, determination, and ambition it takes to set new benchmarks for excellence on the global stage. Pearson is proud to support Team UK as they take on this extraordinary challenge and inspire future generations to aim high and believe in their potential.”

WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 takes place from 22-27 September and will feature around 1500 young people taking part from over 80 countries.