The IMI celebrates automotive excellence as it announces shortlist for Annual Awards 

Winners to be revealed at the IMI Annual Dinner – 11th March 2026

The Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) has today announced the shortlist for its Annual Awards which are headline sponsored by LKQ Euro Car Parts. Winners will be unveiled at the IMI Annual Dinner on 11th March 2026 at the InterContinental Hotel, Park Lane.

Shining a spotlight on the talent that makes the automotive industry a powerhouse of the UK economy, the IMI Annual Awards recognise the amazing variety of outstanding individuals and committed organisations contributing to the sector’s success. The Awards shortlist highlights the resilience, dedication and drive of those advancing careers, galvanising inclusivity and driving collaboration across the global automotive stage.

Attending the awards for the first time in his role as CEO of the IMI, Nick Connor said: “The Annual IMI Awards have long been a highlight of the automotive industry calendar. This year’s event will be particularly special for me in my new role. I look forward to personally recognising the outstanding achievements of exceptionally talented individuals who help make the automotive sector such a dynamic and inspiring industry.

“The finalists represent a diverse range of backgrounds and bring with them a wealth of experience that reflects the rapidly evolving automotive landscape. From overcoming personal challenges to exhibiting outstanding technical excellence to mentoring peers and helping deliver structured learning pathways, each of them is truly deserving of the recognition.”

Awards attendees are set for a night of celebration. As well as the main awards, the winner of the Inspiring Automotive Woman of the Year Award, in partnership with the Automotive 30% Club, will be announced along with recipients of the IMI and FMI Bursaries and the Honorary Fellowship. The winner of the prestigious Sue Brownson Award will also be unveiled, and the greatly anticipated IMI President’s Award will be presented to the individual who has made the most outstanding contribution to the motor industry.

The Shortlist

Apprentice of the Year

Daisy Moore, Doncaster Audi

Marc Cockerton, Volkswagen Group

Sydney Gleeson, Halfords

Learner of the Year

Abdul Khaksar, Bridgwater and Taunton College

Hollie King, Bridgwater and Taunton College

Oleh Kuzma, North Hertfordshire College

Championing Inclusion in Automotive

Apprentice Support Hub- Emtec Nottingham College

Colin Denton, North London Garages GTA

Wayne Derbyshire, Founder and Managing Director, Teaching Educationally Creative Kids (T.E.C.K)

Contribution to the Work of the IMI

Al-Futtaim Automotive

Blackburn College

Pro-Tech MOT & Automotive Academy

Partner of the Year

Inspiro Learning

Macclesfield College

Pro-Tech MOT & Automotive Academy

International Partner of the Year

Autotronics Centre of Excellence, Subang Jaya, Malaysia

Belron International

Kolej Komuniti Kepala Batas, Penang, Malaysia