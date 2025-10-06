The Institute of the Motor Industry calls for industry and Government to agree on what true “Gold Standard Apprenticeship” looks like.

The IMI has responded to Government’s new ambition of two-thirds of young people to achieve a “gold standard apprenticeship” by the age of 25. Nick Connor, CEO of the IMI said, “Now is the time for change. The shift away from the outdated 50% university target towards building a future workforce based on apprenticeships and technical education is welcome, but far more is needed.

“The IMI has long argued that apprenticeships and technical education should stand alongside university as mainstream higher-level learning, equal in status and opportunity to degrees. We welcome the Government’s recognition of this but “Gold-standard apprenticeships” must mean more than rhetoric.

“We need clear definitions, funding reform, support for employers in accessing levy funds more easily, and a focus on completions, retention, and wage progression, not just starts. Measurable criteria tied to learner outcomes and employer needs are fundamental.

EV transition, wider use of ADAS technology

“The automotive sector is already at a tipping point. With the UK’s EV transition, wider use of ADAS technology, and urgent demand for digital and data talent, the skills gap is holding back productivity, weakening the economy, and threatening road safety.

“To truly widen access, improve retention, and secure the sector’s future, Government and industry must agree on what a true gold standard looks like and that must happen now.”

As the professional body for individuals working in the motor industry, and the authoritative voice of the sector, the IMI is transforming the automotive industry by setting, upholding and promoting professional standards – driving skills acquisition, establishing clearer career paths, and boosting public confidence.

It recently responded to the Commons Education Select Committee’s published on ‘Further Education and Skills’ saying, “The Education Select Committee is right to highlight the urgent need for reform and investment in the further education system. For the automotive industry, apprenticeships remain the gold-standard entry route, but without a well-funded, well-resourced FE sector, the pipeline of trainers and learners will dry up.

“The automotive sector needs a skills system that works for every learner and gives employers confidence that the workforce of the future will be ready to deliver growth, innovation, and the transition to net zero.

“Ultimately, government, employers, and colleges share the same ambition: a skilled, adaptable workforce. To achieve this, the FE sector needs long-term investment, and the right structures to deliver technical education that meets industry needs.”