Latest News

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

The Missing PART of the Puzzle: Lack of Investment in Part-Time Worker Skills is Stunting Economic Growth

NOCN March 10, 2025
0 Comments
The Missing PART of the Puzzle: Lack of Investment in Part-Time Worker Skills is Stunting Economic Growth

A new report from skills charity NOCN Group highlights the government’s missed opportunity of not properly investing in training, up-skilling and re-skilling part-time workers to drive economic growth, fill skills gaps, and ‘Get Britain Working’.

The report, entitled ‘Get Britain Working: The Missing PART of the Skills Gap Puzzle’, looks at the role and value of part-time working for economic growth and social mobility. It includes an analysis of skills solutions provider NOCN Group’s voluntarily-reported learner registration data which found that, in the academic year 2023-2024, only 6% of employed learners undertaking NOCN Group vocational qualifications and training, were part-time workers. This is a significant under-representation considering that the proportion of all workers who work part-time is 26%.

The analysis also found that, while women working part-time represent 14% of the working age population, only 1-2% of NOCN Group learner registrations were in this group.

These findings reflect the situation for part-time workers overall, with lower proportions of part-time workers accessing training than their full-time counterparts, resulting in lower opportunity to improve their employment status through training and development. People who have to turn to part-time work for a variety of reasons see their careers and wages plateau, with training and promotion opportunities stunted as other ‘more present’ full-time employees get promoted above them (Source: Part-Time_Work_Exclusion_Zone.pdf – timewise.co.uk).

NOCN Group chief exec Graham Hasting-Evans, says:

“Employers pro rata part-time workers’ salaries, pensions, annual leave, benefits and working hours – but not their training & development. There’s a serious lack of investment in part-time workers’ skills and this is a double whammy for people who tend to already be disadvantaged and/or marginalised, including those with disabilities and caring responsibilities. It also has a negative impact on economic growth and productivity.

“Getting people back to work and filling skills gaps by training and re-training UK workers is critical for the success of the UK government’s economic policies, but part-time working is not considered in any of their recent bills, white papers, or communications. The benefits of part-time work to the individual, society and the economy does not seem to have been considered – and the fact that part-time workers are not getting equal access to training is being completely overlooked as an area of concern.

“Part-time work can provide a means for people to remain in, or re-enter into, the workforce, so ensuring that part-time workers do not become ‘de-skilled’ is vital.”

NOCN Group’s report concludes that the part-time work needs to be given greater recognition, with employers being encouraged to offer fairer, better access to training and development opportunities for all part-time workers. It says that championing the training of part-time workers would support economic growth by improving the employment and life prospects of part-time workers, and that part-time workers should be able to claim up-skilling courses through the new Growth & Skills Levy.

Recommendations:

  • If an 80% employment rate is to be achieved, making part-time work at all levels of employment and pay-grades more accessible and fairer should be a core part of the Government’s Growth Mission and policies.
  • Part-time workers and their employers should be able to claim up-skilling courses through the new, more flexible Growth & Skills Levy.
  • Devolved areas in England should ensure that Adult Skills funding is a priority area of spending. Authorities should ensure that part-time workers are explicitly targeted as part of their up-skilling and re-skilling activities.
  • Employers should be encouraged to see the benefits of hiring and up-skilling part-time workers, instead of relying on recruitment of full-time, already skilled employees.  Employer incentives to invest in training part-time workers, through policy and tax benefits, will be key to this transition.
Published in: Education News | FE News, Skills and Apprenticeships - News and Insights, Social Impact News, Accessibility News | FE News, Featured voices
Topics:
NOCN

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts

Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .