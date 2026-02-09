The Sandwell Colleges celebrate National Apprenticeship Week 2026

In celebration of National Apprenticeship Week 2026 (#NAW2026) – key events and content will be shared throughout the week to showcase our work with individuals and employers.

Apprenticeships provide individuals with the skills and knowledge needed for fulfilling careers, while helping employers build a workforce with future-ready skills.

During the week The Sandwell Colleges will be featuring a range of Apprentices and their employers to highlight the incredible opportunities an apprenticeship can offer.

My Journey to Success – Ife Opasanya

At just 19 years old, Ife has had to grow up fast. But in the space of a year he has managed to turn his life around with the help of an Apprenticeship at The Sandwell Colleges.

Facing homelessness forced Ife to take a longer road to success and break down barriers in his way to overcome his unique struggles. But he credits the support he received from the Apprenticeships team and concerned staff at Sandwell College with helping to build his confidence and belief in his own potential.

As he continues his career journey in the business administration sector, Ife’s personal journey is positively impacting the lives of other budding apprentices like him too, and he is proud to be paving the way for a brighter future for many more young people.

Ife says his apprenticeship at Sandwell College has been instrumental in helping him provide young people with life-changing opportunities that were difficult for him to access when he was starting out.

Here Ife tells his story, in his own words…

Not ‘just a job’

“I got all my GCSEs at school and went on to do an Extended Diploma in Business. I learnt by doing, so being at sixth form probably wasn’t ideal for me. My tutor advised me to look into apprenticeships for hands-on work. I got an IT apprenticeship with another provider but this fell through and it was then too late for me to continue with sixth form.

“Because I already had prior experience companies wouldn’t pay for me to do an apprenticeship. I’m glad Sandwell College took a chance on me.

“My family life was rocky at the time and I found myself homeless for about a month. I had to get through that and be patient. I used all my savings to stay in hotels and airbnbs. I had to grow up fast.

“I got a lot of support from the college. My manager Paula, the HR team and the head of campus helped me a lot, even helping me access free bus travel, and find supported housing through the St Basil’s Live & Work scheme for young people aged 18-25.

“I love my job so much I don’t feel like I’m working. I’m lucky to experience that at such a young age. It doesn’t feel like a job to me.”

Award finalist

“I was shortlisted as Charity, Voluntary and Public Services Apprentice of the Year at the 2025 Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards (in partnership with Pearson). I was a finalist in the Black Country Chamber of Commerce Apprentice of the Year, and I’m also a finalist in the Signature Awards Young Business Person of the Year.

“I was honestly overwhelmed at being nominated. I feel recognised for my hard work, even though I see it as just doing my job. Hearing people say I go above and beyond and seeing their pride in my nomination is incredibly uplifting and refreshing.”

Future plans

“My apprenticeship has helped me realise what I want to do and the career I want to be in. I didn’t know what to do before, now I know what I want to pursue. After 21 months my apprenticeship is done, and I feel like I’m ready to put everything into working. The college want to keep me on and develop me, possibly doing Chartered Management Institute qualifications.”

Thriving

“I’m very optimistic for my future and my career is now on a good path. Apprenticeships are a real passion of mine. I can give people options instead of college and uni, so they can learn and work at the same time. I’m proud of myself now.”

If you would like to find an environment where you can thrive like Ife, and open up doors and opportunities for you and your career, speak to us about Apprenticeships.