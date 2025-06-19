The Sandwell Colleges launch ambitious new strategic vision to transform skills and opportunities across the West Midlands

The Sandwell Colleges have launched their new strategic plan. ‘Your Future Our Focus’ is an ambitious and transformative vision to ensure the success and progression of young people and adults in Sandwell, Birmingham and from across the Black Country to successful and brighter futures.

Always ambitious for their learners, the three colleges, Sandwell College and Central Saint Michael Sixth Form in West Bromwich and Cadbury Sixth Form College in Kings Norton want to open doors for young people to have greater exposure to industry and business to help them progress to good jobs and great careers. In the new strategy they call on employers to help shape the curriculum, offer work placements, support apprentices and ensure that together the vital pipeline of skills needed in sector priority areas can be achieved.

With more than 12,500 students, including young people aged 16-19 years, apprentices, and adult learners, The Sandwell Colleges are the largest further education provider of 16-19 education and skills in the West Midlands.

With the learner firmly at the heart of the new strategy it sets out key ambitions and priorities focussed around ambitious achievement and progression for learners, future focused careers and skills and powerful partnerships.

The strategic plan also features details of the Colleges values which were developed by learners, colleagues and governors. Together these values signify an ethos to support and challenge, collaborate, inspire and celebrate. Breaking down barriers and never giving up.

Lisa Capper MBE, CEO & Principal of The Sandwell Colleges, commented:

“We are an ambitious organisation with a focus on progression and success for every learner regardless of their starting point or background, ensuring that they achieve their ambitions and progress to good jobs, apprenticeships or higher education. I am delighted to present our collective vision anchored in collaboration and working with others to create local and regional impact, enabling social mobility and contributing the well-being and prosperity of our communities.

“By placing powerful partnerships and future skills at the centre of our work, we are creating pathways to meaningful careers. Our strategy is aligned to the Government’s Plan for Change and will support the five focused missions. With our learners, skilled colleagues and governors working together as One Team, we will make a lasting impact on young people and adults across the local community and contribute to the region’s economic prosperity and growth”

The success of students and partner employers will be supported by the recent capital developments with industry focused facilities and expertise including the new Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering and STEM centre in West Bromwich, the new Cradley Heath Skills Campus for adult care, digital and construction, and the Health and Social Care Learning campus on the site of the new Midland Metropolitan Hospital. Supported by the Towns Fund, Department for Education and the West Midlands Combined Authority – together these developments present game changing opportunities in the local area.

Shokat Lal, Chief Executive of Sandwell Borough Council said

“We want Sandwell to be a place of opportunity, where our young people, adults and wider community can release their potential. We are working proactively with Sandwell College and other partners to support our businesses to thrive, our residents to gain valuable skills and our local economy to be prosperous and resilient”

Developed in collaboration with an array of regional stakeholders, the plan is closely aligned with the Mayor of the West Midlands ’Youth Plan and the West Midlands Futures vision, which aims to ensure that every young person and adult can progress into high-quality jobs and brighter futures.

Mayor of the West Midlands, Richard Parker, welcomed the strategy:

“The West Midlands has a higher percentage of unemployed young people than any other region in the country – more than double the national average in some areas. That’s why I want to create 20,000 work-experience, apprenticeship and training opportunities for our young people. By working together with skills providers such as The Sandwell Colleges, we can give people the skills they need to get on in life.”

A student led showcase event to launch the new strategy took place at Sandwell College on Monday 16th June where a range of high-profile guests from civic, community, education and employer partners shared the celebrations. Guests heard first hand from a range of students studying A levels, T Levels and technical qualifications on the impact the College is having on their lives and their hopes and aspirations for the future.

Khulud Khalif, A level student at Cadbury Sixth Form College said

“I found my passion for electronics — something I never thought I’d enjoy. Cadbury College has also helped me grow as a person, develop my confidence in public speaking through opportunities such as being the Vice President of the student union and being a work experience ambassador”

Anmoldeep Daulke T Level student at Sandwell College and NUS President said

“I’ve built confidence through presenting at events and working in multidisciplinary teams during hospital placements’ With its bold vision and collaborative approach, ‘Your Future Our Focus’ will support young people and adults to a brighter future with better life and work opportunities for all whilst meeting the skills”