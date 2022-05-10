TOMORROW’S ENGINEERS FIND CREATIVE SOLUTIONS AT TEENTECH FESTIVAL

Solar-powered robots that collect ocean pollution, wearable technology that monitors health, and ways to reduce personal carbon footprints were some of the ideas generated by school pupils as they took part in an innovation event run by TeenTech at the MIRA Technology Institute (MTI).

The MTI welcomed over 100 school pupils from Leicestershire and Warwickshire including the Midland Academies Trust schools alongside leaders from the automotive sector as part of an event designed to inspire young people to think about careers in engineering. Hosted by TV’s Dallas Campbell, best known for presenting ‘The Gadget Show’ and ‘Bang Goes the Theory’, pupils were challenged to solve some of the world’s most urgent problems with the best ideas being submitted for the TeenTech awards.

Funded by local borough councils and sponsored by MTD CNC, the event also provided the opportunity for young people to meet potential future employers and try out a range of skills challenges including calibrating a self-driving car, trying their hand at using a 3D scanner, and assembling engineering components.

TeenTech runs activities across the UK designed to engage young people in science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM subjects), and connect them to individuals working at all levels in industry. Activities encompass a broad spectrum of projects including the future of transport and the skills required to engage with emerging technologies including electric cars and connected and autonomous vehicles.

Lisa Bingley, Operations Director for the MTI said, “We always enjoy hosting TeenTech events because it is fantastic to see young people learning about engineering and manufacturing and finding out about the future careers that are available to them. Many of the world’s most pressing problems depend on skills in science, technology, engineering, and maths. We need young people to be inspired by STEM careers so that we have a workforce able to overcome these challenges.”

Gio Albanese, Technical Account Manager for MTD CNC said, “We are delighted to support this event because it is so important that young people are exposed to the realities of careers in the engineering sector. Perceptions of working in the sector can be outdated as people do not have an opportunity to see how engineering in the 21st century takes place in clean, highly technical environments. Our mission is to educate industry about the very latest technology, and we are pleased to give something back by supporting the workforce of the future.”

Lisa Bingley added, “We are grateful for the support of North Warwickshire Borough Council, Nuneaton & Bedworth Borough Council, and Hinckley & Bosworth Borough Council, our sponsor MTD CNC, and our industry experts HORIBA MIRA, FutureMotiv and Williams Advanced Engineering without whom we couldn’t make this event a success.”

Working face to face with over 12,000 young people every year, TeenTech was founded by former Tomorrow’s World presenter Maggie Philbin to help young people understand contemporary career opportunities and the skills they will need to get involved. The organisation is particularly effective at encouraging girls and students from disadvantaged backgrounds to consider careers in technology, engineering, construction, and the applied sciences.

Maggie Philbin said, “It’s truly inspiring for young people not only to get hands on with the very latest technology from world class companies but to have experts from those companies pay serious attention to their own ideas. It was terrific to work with the MTI to create such a special experience.”

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Chair of the MTI Operations Board, and Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC said, “The TeenTech programme is a fantastic opportunity for young people to gain inspiration for their future careers. They may not have considered choosing engineering or technology, but this type of event demonstrates that solving problems can be fun and hugely rewarding as well as being critical and important. On behalf of our partners, a heartfelt thank you for staging this exciting experience.”

Solar-powered robots that collect ocean pollution, wearable technology that monitors health, and ways to reduce personal carbon footprints were some of the ideas generated by school pupils as they took part in an innovation event run by TeenTech at the MIRA Technology Institute (MTI).

The MTI welcomed over 100 school pupils from Leicestershire and Warwickshire including the Midland Academies Trust schools alongside leaders from the automotive sector as part of an event designed to inspire young people to think about careers in engineering. Hosted by TV’s Dallas Campbell, best known for presenting ‘The Gadget Show’ and ‘Bang Goes the Theory’, pupils were challenged to solve some of the world’s most urgent problems with the best ideas being submitted for the TeenTech awards.

Funded by local borough councils and sponsored by MTD CNC, the event also provided the opportunity for young people to meet potential future employers and try out a range of skills challenges including calibrating a self-driving car, trying their hand at using a 3D scanner, and assembling engineering components.

TeenTech runs activities across the UK designed to engage young people in science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM subjects), and connect them to individuals working at all levels in industry. Activities encompass a broad spectrum of projects including the future of transport and the skills required to engage with emerging technologies including electric cars and connected and autonomous vehicles.

Lisa Bingley, Operations Director for the MTI said, “We always enjoy hosting TeenTech events because it is fantastic to see young people learning about engineering and manufacturing and finding out about the future careers that are available to them. Many of the world’s most pressing problems depend on skills in science, technology, engineering, and maths. We need young people to be inspired by STEM careers so that we have a workforce able to overcome these challenges.”

Gio Albanese, Technical Account Manager for MTD CNC said, “We are delighted to support this event because it is so important that young people are exposed to the realities of careers in the engineering sector. Perceptions of working in the sector can be outdated as people do not have an opportunity to see how engineering in the 21st century takes place in clean, highly technical environments. Our mission is to educate industry about the very latest technology, and we are pleased to give something back by supporting the workforce of the future.”

Lisa Bingley added, “We are grateful for the support of North Warwickshire Borough Council, Nuneaton & Bedworth Borough Council, and Hinckley & Bosworth Borough Council, our sponsor MTD CNC, and our industry experts HORIBA MIRA, FutureMotiv and Williams Advanced Engineering without whom we couldn’t make this event a success.”

Working face to face with over 12,000 young people every year, TeenTech was founded by former Tomorrow’s World presenter Maggie Philbin to help young people understand contemporary career opportunities and the skills they will need to get involved. The organisation is particularly effective at encouraging girls and students from disadvantaged backgrounds to consider careers in technology, engineering, construction, and the applied sciences.

Maggie Philbin said, “It’s truly inspiring for young people not only to get hands on with the very latest technology from world class companies but to have experts from those companies pay serious attention to their own ideas. It was terrific to work with the MTI to create such a special experience.”

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Chair of the MTI Operations Board, and Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC said, “The TeenTech programme is a fantastic opportunity for young people to gain inspiration for their future careers. They may not have considered choosing engineering or technology, but this type of event demonstrates that solving problems can be fun and hugely rewarding as well as being critical and important. On behalf of our partners, a heartfelt thank you for staging this exciting experience.”

The MTI is helping to create specialist skills in some of the new emerging technology areas including electrification and driverless cars. Since it first opened its doors, the MTI has welcomed over 32,000 students and delegates. This includes over 1,100 studying for accredited qualifications from a Level 1 Institute of the Motor Industry certificate up to Masters’ degrees, and over 700 following apprenticeships at all levels. More than 10,000 automotive professionals have taken part in professional development activities.

For details of MTI training opportunities please call 02476 935680 or email [email protected]

Published in