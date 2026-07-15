Training experts Learnmore launch AI and data training for businesses to upskill talent

Training experts Learnmore have unveiled new apprenticeship training programmes for AI and data science to meet the demand from employers looking to upskill staff.

With studies showing a skills shortage in these fast changing workplace areas, the Learnmore courses will help participants build practical skills while achieving recognised standards.

Recent research for the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology found AI skills shortages are widespread, with 97 per cent of organisations reporting at least one gap.

A further 57 per cent identified technical shortages in areas such as data science while 28 per cent said these gaps were impacting their ability to achieve business goals.

Open to colleagues working in any business department Learnmore is now offering Level 3 AI Essentials and Level 4 Applying AI For Business, along with Level 3 Data Essentials and Level 4 Applying Data For Business.

The Level 3 courses will give participants the skills to be confident to use AI or data science in the workplace, while the Level 4 programmes will enable professionals to develop higher skills to apply their knowledge towards business goals.

Charlie Gray, Client Director, said Learnmore had rolled out the programmes to meet the urgent requirements for businesses adapting to the rapid pace of change.

He said:

“As organisations aim to turn AI and data potential into results, our new Level 3 and Level 4 apprenticeships focus on the practical, everyday skills which businesses are crying out for.

“Learnmore has a strong reputation for working closely with each business, especially larger employers, to meet their needs so having listened to our customers and the issues in the market we are confident we can deliver these programmes to the high standards of client service for which we are known.”

Faith Mills, Commercial Director, said:

“Businesses do not just need highly technical AI and data experts, it needs everyday ‘champions’ who can use their learning safely and efficiently to drive commercial value.

“Our Level 3 and 4 programmes put practical data and AI tools directly into the hands of employees from day one, ready to harness the opportunities ahead.”

Based at The Lantern in central London Learnmore deliver high-quality apprenticeships and qualifications in leadership and management, facilities management, hospitality, women in leadership, and learning and development. Clients include Mitie, ISS and Impact Food Group.

Celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, Learnmore helps organisations of any size across London and the UK to deliver results through their people.

More than 2,700 learners have been trained, with feedback showing 100 per cent feel more confident as a leader after completing a programme and 82 per cent receiving a promotion or new responsibilities as a result.